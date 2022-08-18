State Rep. Daisy Morales Announces a Half-Million Dollars in Assets in Amended Campaign Financial Disclosure

Read full article on original website
floridanationalnews.com
VIDEO: Morales Campaign Drops Rita Harris’s F-Bomb-Laced Tirade Targeting Bernie Sanders and Progressive Supporters
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – The Daisy Morales campaign released a video over the weekend of opponent Jennifer “Rita” Harris‘s profanity-laced tirade against U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his progressive supporters on Harris’s Medium blog account. Harris has deleted the account. The Morales campaign brought the...
