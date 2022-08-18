Effective: 2022-08-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Panola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following county and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Panola. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far this morning, with cumulative rainfall amounts of up to 4 inches having fallen since Sunday. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Should the heavy rain persist, a Flash Flood Warning will be needed. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Greenwood, Stonewall, Logansport, Fosters, Eastwood, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Keithville, Kickapoo, Spring Ridge, Gloster, Keat Chie, Reeds Store, Forbing, Frierson and Robson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO