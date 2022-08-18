Read full article on original website
Charlotte FC falls to Orlando 2-1
Charlotte, N.C. — Orlando defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Sunday night in front of 30,855 fans at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a late goal. McKinze Gaines tied the game for Charlotte in the 66th minute. Tesho Akindele scored unassisted in the 89th minute for the game-winning tally....
WCNC
Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season
SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
Chester and Lancaster High football teams prepare for weekend game after unexpected outage
It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.
insidepacksports.com
COMMIT ALERT: Wolfpack Lands WR Kevin Concepcion
NC State just landed their 12th commitment for the class of 2023, and it is one of the biggest. Charlotte (NC) Chambers WR Kevin Concepcion just committed to the Wolfpack over UNC. “NC State has been on me since the start, really,” Concepcion has said of the Pack. “Ever...
scoopcharlotte.com
What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month
The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
WBTV
Bad Company doubles down, wows packed house to take top honors at Wild Circle K Monster Truck Bash
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, it was good to be Bad at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as Bad Company took home to top prize in the head-to-head competition, before sweeping the night’s top prizes with a historic freestyle performance.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
WBTV
Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash has shut down South Boulevard in both directions just south of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte. A car hit a power pole and there are power lines hanging low over South Boulevard. Duke Energy’s website was not showing any...
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
fox46.com
‘Pretty devastating’: 800,000 sq ft building sits empty as Centene pulls out of Charlotte HQ location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What was once considered the largest job announcement in Charlotte’s history is no more. Centene Corporation, a giant among health insurance companies, has canceled plans to build an East Coast Headquarters in Charlotte’s University City. In July 2020, the company announced...
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
thecharlottepost.com
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status. Efforts to close health care gaps acknowledged, honored. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods is The Charlotte Post Foundation’s 2022 Luminary. He’s bringing a medical school to Charlotte, has initiated an innovation district where historic Brooklyn was razed and is...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Electrical issue caused south Charlotte overnight house fire: CFD
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue appeared to be the cause of an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday near 12000 Summerberry Court in south Charlotte. Within 20 minutes 30 firefighters were able to […]
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list
CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
