Charlotte, NC

WRAL News

Charlotte FC falls to Orlando 2-1

Charlotte, N.C. — Orlando defeated Charlotte FC 2-1 on Sunday night in front of 30,855 fans at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a late goal. McKinze Gaines tied the game for Charlotte in the 66th minute. Tesho Akindele scored unassisted in the 89th minute for the game-winning tally....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County

MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
MOORESVILLE, NC
insidepacksports.com

COMMIT ALERT: Wolfpack Lands WR Kevin Concepcion

NC State just landed their 12th commitment for the class of 2023, and it is one of the biggest. Charlotte (NC) Chambers WR Kevin Concepcion‍ just committed to the Wolfpack over UNC. “NC State has been on me since the start, really,” Concepcion has said of the Pack. “Ever...
RALEIGH, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month

The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status. Efforts to close health care gaps acknowledged, honored. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods is The Charlotte Post Foundation’s 2022 Luminary. He’s bringing a medical school to Charlotte, has initiated an innovation district where historic Brooklyn was razed and is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Steak 48 lands on Best Restaurant list

CHARLOTTE – OpenTable and Bumble included Steak 48 Charlotte as one of America's Top 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting. This list was based on verified diner reviews submitted within the last year. Steak 48 has more than 3,300 reviews, including one touting the SouthPark restaurant for its service and food. The restaurant is located at 4425 Sharon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

