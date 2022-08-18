ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game

Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters

We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Provo, UT
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Finding strength and comfort during times of heavy grief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Everyopne experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, has learned from his own life and from counseling others, that there are some key principals to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss. That’s the focus of Wright’s book, “Until You Find Strength: A Message opf Comfort for When Your Grief Feels Too Heavy.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hiker hoisted off mountain after fall in Lone Peak area

SANDY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Friday after a hiker took a “pretty good fall” in the Lone Peak area. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department told KSL that the hiker was alone. Details about his injuries were not immediately available.
SANDY, UT
6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City

This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
LEHI, UT
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
TOOELE, UT
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape

The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Davenport (Iowa) vs Santa Clara (Utah) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online without cable (8/21/2022)

Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
FARMINGTON, UT

