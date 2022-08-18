Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
kjzz.com
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
ksl.com
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
ABC 4
Finding strength and comfort during times of heavy grief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Everyopne experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, has learned from his own life and from counseling others, that there are some key principals to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss. That’s the focus of Wright’s book, “Until You Find Strength: A Message opf Comfort for When Your Grief Feels Too Heavy.”
KSLTV
Hiker hoisted off mountain after fall in Lone Peak area
SANDY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Friday after a hiker took a “pretty good fall” in the Lone Peak area. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department told KSL that the hiker was alone. Details about his injuries were not immediately available.
ksl.com
6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City
This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
KSLTV
Tooele teacher’s tattoos, classroom habits criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
upr.org
Northern Utah group ‘Hearts to Hands’ gives out food, supplies to those in need
Hearts to Hands, a group working out of Cache County, is bringing help to those in need by providing food and supplies to unsheltered people in the Logan, Salt Lake, and Ogden areas. Hearts to Hands was first formed about a year ago by CoriAnn Crockett, her two sons, and...
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
Davenport (Iowa) vs Santa Clara (Utah) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online without cable (8/21/2022)
Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.
KSLTV
Davis School District hopes to create an inclusive learning environment, move beyond racism
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Davis School District is promising better inclusion for all students. A new assistant superintendent stepped in to head up the new district program, under the direction of the U.S. Department of Justice. The program comes as part of a settlement with the DOJ after an...
Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
