Arizona State

Kelly leads Trump-backed Masters by 8 points in Arizona Senate race: poll

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is leading his Trump-backed opponent Blake Masters (R) by 8 percent in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll by Fox News.

Fox News found that 50 percent say that they will back Kelly, while 42 percent say they support venture capitalist Masters.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the least certain, and nonpartisan election newsletter Cook Political Report has called the election a “toss-up.”

The Fox News poll, conducted this week, also found Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs leading her Republican opponent Kari Lake (R) by a slight 3 percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

Forty-seven percent said that they would vote for Secretary of State Hobbs in November, while 44 percent favored former television anchor Lake.

The percentage of support for Kelly is close to the percentage that voted for him in 2020 (51.2 percent) in his race against Republican Martha McSally.

McSally received 48.8 percent of the vote in Arizona that year, higher than the share who say that they will support Masters.

Masters has been vocal about his support for Trump, saying that he would support a 2024 presidential run by the former president, and received Trump’s own support leading up to the Republican primary in Arizona.

Only 82 percent of Republicans are backing Masters, according to the poll, while a significantly higher 95 percent of Democrats say that they support Kelly. Ten percent of Republicans say that they favor Kelly over Masters.

