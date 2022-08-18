Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLTV
Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
ksl.com
Police looking at possible impairment in downtown 4-vehicle bus crash
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police now believe impairment may have played a role in a downtown four-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a Utah Transit Authority bus. At the intersection of 300 West and North Temple, a Toyota Camry ran a red light on 300 West about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into the bus, according to police. The impact form the collision caused the bus, which was heading east on North Temple, to hit two other vehicles stopped at the light on 300 West.
KUTV
Riverton police search for alleged porch pirate after U-Haul found crashed in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a man they said was using a U-Haul to carry away packages that had been delivered to residents' porches after the vehicle was found crashed. Riverton City Police Sgt. John Arnoldson said multiple residents have had packages taken from their porches...
KSLTV
Police search for porch pirate after fleeing, woman suspect in custody
RIVERTON, Utah — Police are searching for a porch pirate after he fled from them in a U-Haul Sunday morning. Riverton Police told KSL TV that Bluffdale and Riverton residents have been reporting that their packages were being stolen from their porches and items were taken from their vehicles over several nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
KSLTV
Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into SLC police car, damaging another
SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers said she crashed into two Salt Lake City police vehicles. Police responded to an unrelated call for service near 751 S. 300 East at 1:03 a.m. Friday and turned their emergency lights on after parking their marked patrol vehicles.
kslnewsradio.com
No injuries reported after FrontRunner train grazes front bumper of vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — No injuries were reported after an accident involving a FrontRunner train and a vehicle Friday afternoon, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky. Arky says FrontRunner grazed the front bumper of the vehicle. He says a bus bridge was in effect Friday evening between North Temple and Woods Cross until the car could be removed off the track.
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
kjzz.com
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
KSLTV
Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery
UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
KSLTV
Police announce charges, release body cam footage of Centerville home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Formal charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home in Centerville on July 21, attacked the residents, and then set fire to the building. The Centerville Police Department also released body camera footage from officers who responded to the...
2 missing men from Sandy group home found safe
Police are trying to locate two men who walked away from a group home in the Salt Lake area Saturday afternoon.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dead after crash, thrown ‘150 feet’ into embankment on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Trappers Loop, causing him to be thrown down the embankment Tuesday night. In the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook post, the 71-year-old man crashed into a guardrail and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment on Trappers Loop at 11:30 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
ksl.com
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
KSLTV
Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
Police asking those in the Kamas area to look for evidence in homicide case
Police suspect 99-year-old Maren Carlson, who has been missing since last November, was murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham. Investigators believe her body may have been disposed of in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest near the Mirror Lake Highway or SR-35. On November 12, Cunningham’s wife reported that she had...
