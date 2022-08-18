ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Two in critical condition after crash that closed Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 189 near Vivian Park in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry was turning left from the park onto U.S. 189 Sunday evening when it pulled out in front of a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Police looking at possible impairment in downtown 4-vehicle bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police now believe impairment may have played a role in a downtown four-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a Utah Transit Authority bus. At the intersection of 300 West and North Temple, a Toyota Camry ran a red light on 300 West about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into the bus, according to police. The impact form the collision caused the bus, which was heading east on North Temple, to hit two other vehicles stopped at the light on 300 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police search for porch pirate after fleeing, woman suspect in custody

RIVERTON, Utah — Police are searching for a porch pirate after he fled from them in a U-Haul Sunday morning. Riverton Police told KSL TV that Bluffdale and Riverton residents have been reporting that their packages were being stolen from their porches and items were taken from their vehicles over several nights.
RIVERTON, UT
ABC4

7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

No injuries reported after FrontRunner train grazes front bumper of vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — No injuries were reported after an accident involving a FrontRunner train and a vehicle Friday afternoon, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky. Arky says FrontRunner grazed the front bumper of the vehicle. He says a bus bridge was in effect Friday evening between North Temple and Woods Cross until the car could be removed off the track.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County

TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Centerville homeowners’ fence driven into multiple times

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A driver crashed through a Centerville family’s fence, and then into their neighbor’s backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed.
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi

LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle recovered from Pineview Reservoir after leaving roadway

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Tuesday after authorities say it left the roadway. The incident happened in the area of 5103 East and state Route 39 near Huntsville around 8:49 a.m. Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported the...
Gephardt Daily

Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Police asking those in the Kamas area to look for evidence in homicide case

Police suspect 99-year-old Maren Carlson, who has been missing since last November, was murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham. Investigators believe her body may have been disposed of in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest near the Mirror Lake Highway or SR-35. On November 12, Cunningham’s wife reported that she had...
KAMAS, UT

