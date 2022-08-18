SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police now believe impairment may have played a role in a downtown four-vehicle crash Thursday that involved a Utah Transit Authority bus. At the intersection of 300 West and North Temple, a Toyota Camry ran a red light on 300 West about 4:15 p.m. and crashed into the bus, according to police. The impact form the collision caused the bus, which was heading east on North Temple, to hit two other vehicles stopped at the light on 300 West.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO