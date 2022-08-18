ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg

Wall Street, Crypto Giants Line Up to Back Startup Prime Broker

Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms are backing a small startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest. Hidden Road Partners, a prime brokerage focused on digital assets and foreign exchange, completed a...
Bloomberg

Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies

September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg

Online Pharmacy Zur Rose Is Weighing Options Including Sale

Zur Rose Group AG, the Swiss online pharmacy, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Frauenfeld-based company has been working with advisers to look at alternatives ranging from a take-private to a private investment in public equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has held talks in recent months with potential suitors including US buyout firms KKR & Co. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said.
Bloomberg

Bank Behind Fintech’s Rise Reels in Billions in Pandemic’s Wake

One of the fastest growing banks in the US is on a mission to rewire the industry. It has also touched some nerves. Cross River Bank began turning heads across the financial realm soon after Congress started unleashing $800 billion in emergency loans to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The little-known 14-year-old suburban New Jersey firm was soon arranging aid faster than almost every other bank.
Bloomberg

Your Evening Briefing: US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Fail

The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown looming this time around, mind you, since there hasn’t been the same level of excess and because many of the biggest banks pulled back from mortgages after the financial crisis. But market watchers still expect a string of bankruptcies, and that means a lot of people getting fired.
Bloomberg

US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
Bloomberg

Shell Weighs Australia Wind Expansion Amid Clean Energy Push

European oil major Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Bloomberg

China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers

China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
Bloomberg

Adidas Seeks New CEO Following Rorsted’s Surprise Departure

Adidas AG announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted next year, forcing the search for a new leader as the German sporting goods company reels from years of lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China. The Adidas board and Rorsted have “mutually agreed” that he would hand over...
Bloomberg

New Apartments at 50-Year High May Ease Pressure on US Rents

A jump in apartment construction in the US may help provide some relief to renters who’ve faced soaring prices -- eventually. This year, 420,000 apartments are expected to be delivered nationwide, according to a study by listing service RentCafe. It would be the second year in a row that the industry tops 400,000 units, a mark that was last reached in 1972.
Bloomberg

Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques

Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg

Nobel Winner Spence Sees Non-Trivial Chance of US Recession: Q&A

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In an interview on Aug. 17, Michael Spence, Nobel laureate and both a professor and dean emeritus at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discussed prospects for the US, Chinese and European economies and the consequences of China’s slowdown for the world.
Bloomberg

EU Favors Only Limited Tweaks to Recovery Plans, Gentiloni Says

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The European Union favors only limited corrections to post-pandemic recovery plans, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said as a leading contender in Italian elections next month says it may demand changes if it wins power.
Bloomberg

Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic Boomtowns

Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as they adapt their expectations to a rapidly cooling market. Take Boise, Idaho, where 70% of houses for sale dropped their asking price in July, more than double the 30% that cut prices a year earlier. It’s also the highest share of price drops out of 97 US metro areas analyzed by online brokerage Redfin.
