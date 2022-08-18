Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer defeats Texas Tech 1-0 for first road win of Becca Moros era
On an unseasonably cold night in Lubbock, Texas, Arizona Wildcats soccer came out as the aggressors against the home Texas Tech Red Raiders. Arizona chipped and clawed its way through a scoreless first two-thirds of the match before the game plan paid dividends. In the 69th minute, Megan Chelf delivered a header into the net, her first career goal, off a perfectly-placed center pass by Maddy Koleno.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball Red-Blue game notebook: On the new Zyonna Fellows, who’s on the right side, and more
Arizona head volleyball coach Dave Rubio and his players gave some insight into the program at last Monday’s media day. At Saturday’s Red-Blue game, they backed up several of those claims and gave even more insight into how the team might operate this season. The fifth year loves...
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp
After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
azdesertswarm.com
WATCH: Arizona football post-scrimmage interviews
Training camp officially ended for Arizona football on Saturday night with a “mock game” scrimmage inside the stadium. The Wildcats will shift their focus to San Diego State for the next two weeks. Our full report from the scrimmage can be found here. Below are interviews with head...
azdesertswarm.com
Fake it ‘til you make it: Arizona hoping play action is key to opening up offense
It’s no hyperbole to say that Arizona has to get better in all facets on offense in order to have a chance to win games this season. Last year the Wildcats topped 19 points in a game only twice, and in both contests their scoring was aided by a defensive or special teams touchdown.
Biggest takeaways from the last scrimmage for Arizona Football
TUCSON, AZ – Wrapping up Fall Camp with an intra-squad scrimmage, we break down the biggest takeaways for Arizona Football. We are just under two weeks until the official start of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and on Saturday evening, the Wildcats held one last scrimmage before turning all its focus to its week one matchup against San Diego State.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Wildcats end camp with scrimmage, turn focus to San Diego State
Arizona’s 15th preseason practice saw it run about 100 plays in a “mock game” held inside the football stadium on Saturday night, a scrimmage that coach Jedd Fisch said marked the end of training camp. The Wildcats will “clean up some things from the film” in a workout Sunday evening, but beginning Tuesday the focus will turn toward game planning for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State.
azdesertswarm.com
2024 No. 1 recruit Carlie Cisneros wants to forge her own path with Arizona volleyball
It’s been 20 years since Arizona volleyball landed the No. 1 recruit in the country. Kim Glass arrived in 2002 as part of the country’s top recruiting class, became the 2002 National Freshman of the Year and rewrote the Arizona record book. Since then, the highest-ranked recruit to...
Eastern Progress
Photos: The 2001 University of Arizona basketball season
The 2000-2001 Arizona Wildcats were the preseason #1 team in the nation according to Associated Press. They finished the Pac-10 season second to Stanford but advanced through the NCAA Tournament, ultimately facing Duke for the national championship. Duke won, 82-72. Arizona finished the year with a 28-8 record. Five Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 14
It was the final day of practice before Arizona’s “mock game” on Saturday night, and much like a workout right before of an actual college football game the overall pace and energy level was on the lighter side. A late-morning rain shower only further added to the...
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
kmyu.tv
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tucson (Monthly Guide by a Travel Pro!)
Tucson is a Southwestern city that is a revitalizing oasis in a breathtaking desert. With its unique landscape and rich culture, Tucson is a city with exclusively memorable attractions in an ever-changing climate. Each season offers different adventures – knowing when to go is crucial. April and November are...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson gears up for a weekend of expected heavy rain with sandbag distribution
The city of Tucson is encouraging community members to come pick up free sandbags in anticipation of a fresh slew of monsoon storms this weekend. The effort is part of an annual city initiative called Operation Splash. Crews are sent out to barricade dip crossings that flood during storms and community members can get sand and sandbags to safeguard structures.
