ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym

CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Racism#Cleveland Naacp#Asian#Marines
WKYC

Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies

CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKYC

Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium to host Ohio State vs. Michigan hockey game on Feb. 18

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Big-time college hockey is coming to Cleveland. On Monday, the Haslam Sports Group, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University announced that FirstEnergy Stadium will host a matchup between the Ohio State and Michigan men's hockey teams. The event, known as "Faceoff on the Lake," will take place on Feb. 18, 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy