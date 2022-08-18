CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.

