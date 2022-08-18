Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
WKYC
Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
New In Town: Jason Mikell visits Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym
CLEVELAND — They say in a typical summer thunderstorm, cloud tops can grow up to 60,000 feet, and with a bird's eye view that can be quite a fantastic. However, what about climbing to new heights? I decided to try my hand at a new adventure in Ohio City with a historic footprint, visiting Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets concert, City Dogs tattoo fundraiser, Akron's PorchRokr festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Wing Week flying in next month
In celebration of the humble chicken wing, Cleveland Wing Week is back in action starting next month.
Ticket holders for Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert denied entry at Blossom Music Center Saturday night: How to get a refund
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 19, 2022. Many ticket holders are frustrated after being denied entry to the Cleveland Orchestra's Harry Potter concert. The Cleveland Orchestra delayed its "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" show on Saturday night...
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
WKYC
Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling
CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The condiment, Mustard for...
Legal Aid Society of Cleveland to hold 'Jam Sessions' hosted by 3News' Stephanie Haney as part of annual 'Jam For Justice' concert fundraiser series
CLEVELAND — The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland’s annual summer fundraiser concert returns with the debut of the 'General Counsel Glee Club,' a new format, and three opportunities to rock to local bands headlined by local attorneys, judges, and law students. Guests can attend the main show, Jam...
Rock the Block bringing South Euclid community together
Rock the Block in South Euclid is kicking off their 7th year where they bring the community together for food, music and games.
Former WKYC sports anchor, Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller dies
CLEVELAND — Jim Mueller, who became a beloved Cleveland sports media figure both here at WKYC and on the Browns Radio Network, has died. Jim Donovan, Mueller's successor as 3News' sports director, confirmed the passing of his "first boss at Channel 3" while on the air prior to kickoff of Sunday's Browns preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mueller had worked as a color commentator with the team for roughly 20 years, partnering with legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler, and Doug Dieken.
WKYC
3News' Austin Love sits down with Marc Roberge, the lead singer of rock band O.A.R. for one-on-one interview
CLEVELAND — They may have sold out some of the biggest arenas worldwide, including Madison Square Garden, but the Buckeye State will always have a special place in the hearts of the members of O.A.R. 3News' Austin Love sat down with lead singer Marc Roberge for a one-on-one interview.
Watch: North Royalton Elementary School unleashes must-see back-to-school video themed to 'Encanto'
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — If you're wondering how the staff at North Royalton Elementary School (NRES) feels about returning to school, don't worry. A video released by NRES shows teachers and staff members putting their own spin on the lyrics to We Don't Talk About Bruno, from the Disney movie Encanto.
Free back-to-school haircuts is barber’s way of giving back
Each year The Urban Barber Association offers free back-to-school haircuts — it's "project kids giving back to project kids," they call it. You can find them at the Ward 5 back-to-school festival set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Friendly Inn Settlement, 2386 Unwin Road.
Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium to host Ohio State vs. Michigan hockey game on Feb. 18
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Big-time college hockey is coming to Cleveland. On Monday, the Haslam Sports Group, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University announced that FirstEnergy Stadium will host a matchup between the Ohio State and Michigan men's hockey teams. The event, known as "Faceoff on the Lake," will take place on Feb. 18, 2023.
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
Tom Weiskopf, major champion golfer and Massillon native, dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Royal Troon in the British Open. He was outspoken and accurate in the television booth and found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his...
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
Looking to hire: Cleveland Clinic hosting career expo
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.
WKYC
