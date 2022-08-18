Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Harvard’s Status as Wealthiest School Faces Oil-Rich Contender in the University of Texas
The Texas university system is unlike other colleges because of its oil-rich land that’s driving record revenue this year. Every day, the University of Texas System makes about $6 million off a mineral-rich swath of land it manages in the US’s largest oil field. Crude and natural gas, not fundraising or investing prowess, have positioned the school’s endowment to overtake Harvard University’s as the richest in US higher education.
Bloomberg
Hawaii Seeks End to Strife Over Astronomy on Sacred Mountain
Honolulu (AP) -- For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law...
Comments / 0