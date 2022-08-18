The Texas university system is unlike other colleges because of its oil-rich land that’s driving record revenue this year. Every day, the University of Texas System makes about $6 million off a mineral-rich swath of land it manages in the US’s largest oil field. Crude and natural gas, not fundraising or investing prowess, have positioned the school’s endowment to overtake Harvard University’s as the richest in US higher education.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO