Madison, WI

Celebrating the rainbow: Magic Pride Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — All sexualities and genders were celebrated Sunday afternoon during Madison’s annual Magic Pride Festival, hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s a very inspiring day,” said Steve Starkey. He’s the Executive Director of the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It allows us to all come together on one day and be out and proud.”
MADISON, WI
TDS raises pride flag ahead of OutReach Magic Pride Festival

MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of Madison’s fourth-annual OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park on Sunday, TDS celebrated pride with a flag raising at its headquarters on the city’s west side Friday. The telecommunications company’s 2BU Associate Resource Group helped organize Friday’s event. TDS is a sponsor...
MADISON, WI
Eken Park Festival returns, featuring live music, food and fun

MADISON, Wis. — The Eken Park Festival returned Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to take in a day full of fun. The event featured live music, food and fun activities for the kids. Members of the community association shared what they love most about the neighborhood. They said the event was a chance to show off the area.
MADISON, WI
Riverside and Great Northern Railway celebrates 75 years

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — It was a celebration on rails Saturday as the Riverside and Great Northern Railway marked 75 years of trips in Wisconsin Dells. The operation began in 1947 in Janesville when the Sandley family built a two-mile, 15-inch gauge train track along the Rock River. Not everyone was a fan, however, so the Sadleys moved the railway to the Dells, where you can find it today.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Pay-what-you-can restaurant opens at Madison Children’s Museum

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has opened what it said is the first pay-what-you-can restaurant in a museum in the country. Little John’s Lunchbox, a self-serve cafe aimed at improving accessibility to healthy food, opened at the museum Friday. Museum officials said they wanted to...
MADISON, WI
Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for a cure

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The Iowa County Cancer Coalition raised money for a cure Saturday. The group hosted its annual fundraiser, the first one since the pandemic began. Monday raised at the event will help support families whose loved ones have cancer. “We provide them with gas cards, food vouchers,...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side

MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
MADISON, WI
American Family Children’s Hospital welcomes new four-legged employee

MADISON, Wis. — Kids fighting illness in the American Family Children’s Hospital have a new companion to help bring a smile to their faces. Cola, a 2-year-old male golden doodle, joined the hospital’s child life team on August 1. He’s the second four-legged member of the team, joining 3-year-old golden doodle Kiko.
MADISON, WI
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
MADISON, WI
Time for Kids: How food insecurity can lead to longterm health issues

MADISON, Wis. — We know that inadequate access to healthy foods can lead to hunger but experiencing food insecurity can lead to real medical issues for children. SSM Health family physician Dr. Roopa Shah says that while it may seem contradictory, chronic food insecurity can lead to our kids being overweight.
MADISON, WI
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Football hype billows at Badgerville

MADISON, Wis. — With football season just around the corner, the University of Wisconsin hosted “Badgerville” Sunday, an event to get fans fired up for the season ahead. The energy around Camp Randall Stadium is different this time of year. Fans may not be “jumping around” just...
MADISON, WI
Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway and hit the apartment building adjacent to the roadway.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
One person dead after I-39/90 crash that sent semi over median

MADISON, Wis. — One person was killed Sunday after a crash on I-39/90 that flipped a semi over a median. Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the crash near US 51 just after 9:50 a.m. A heavily damaged sedan was found and a semi was on its side straddling the median. All lanes of I-39/90 were shut down because of the incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Sauk County Drug Task Force arrests three in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Drug Task Force arrested three people Friday after a search in Baraboo. Officials said the team searched a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street and found heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Two men and a woman were taken into custody. All...
BARABOO, WI

