Drivers in Wisconsin and nationwide are, for the most part, still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop. According to GasBuddy, the weekly average for gas prices across the country has fallen for the tenth week in a row. GasBuddy reports prices fell around five cents for an average of $3.86 for a gallon of gas. In Wisconsin, according to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas is $3.68. Appleton was slightly lower than Madison at $3.49 and Milwaukee about a quarter higher at $3.77/gallon. Just across the state line, Rockford’s average price hit the $4 mark exactly after falling five-and-a-half cents.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO