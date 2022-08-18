ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Ohio man sentenced to prison for Wisconsin jewelry heist

(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.
BROOKFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigate reported 40-person fight, shots fired

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a reported fight involving about 40 people. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Great Gray Drive Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing the fight. When officers arrived, nobody at the scene was fighting...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Dane County, WI
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
North Madison, OH
City
Milwaukee, WI
x1071.com

Man shot, injured on Madison’s south side Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot Sunday night on Madison’s south side, police said. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Allied Drive at around 9:15 p.m. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th offense OWI after walking away from crash scene

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly walked away from a crash near Monona Bay. Authorities allege he was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officers first responded to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kia Optima#Violent Crime#Leopold Way#The Vera Court
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
x1071.com

Gas Prices Drop For 10th Week in a Row

Drivers in Wisconsin and nationwide are, for the most part, still seeing prices at the pump continue to drop. According to GasBuddy, the weekly average for gas prices across the country has fallen for the tenth week in a row. GasBuddy reports prices fell around five cents for an average of $3.86 for a gallon of gas. In Wisconsin, according to AAA, the average for a gallon of gas is $3.68. Appleton was slightly lower than Madison at $3.49 and Milwaukee about a quarter higher at $3.77/gallon. Just across the state line, Rockford’s average price hit the $4 mark exactly after falling five-and-a-half cents.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
x1071.com

Galena Man Arrested In Lafayette County

A man from Galena was arrested in Lafayette County Sunday. 32 year old Thomas Bartell was arrested just after midnight for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration and Tampering with an Ignition Interlock Device on County Highway XX in the Town of Belmont. Bartell was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
x1071.com

Aerial traffic enforcement scheduled for Sauk County Monday

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — If you’re traveling on I-90/94 in Sauk County Monday, be mindful of your speed. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be monitoring traffic on the interstate from the air. Pilots will look for people who are speeding or driving aggressively. If a pilot spots a...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

2021 Janesville police report shows falling crime rate

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Crime is occurring less and less frequently in Janesville, a 2021 report shows. The Janesville Police Department released its 2021 report Monday, detailing the work that officers did last year. Police responded to 60,425 incidents last year ranging from crashes to shootings, a 6% jump from 2020 but still well below pre-pandemic levels.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy