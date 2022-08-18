Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane
CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
mynspr.org
Q&A: Chico nonprofit hopes to open tiny home village for the city’s unhoused in November
The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) is hoping to open a tiny home village for unhoused residents in November, after breaking ground on the site last month. Called the Everhart Village, the site is a partnership between CHAT, the Butte County Department of Employment and Social Services, and the Department of Behavioral Health. The plan is to build about 20 homes, with on-site amenities such as a laundry area and kitchens.
Search for Kiely Rodni hits 2-week mark; specialized search and rescue group to join efforts
TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was cut back 18 people to 73. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a specialized task force is continuing to follow tips and conduct additional interviews. They'll soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates. "We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it." Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
Lassen County News
Residents share homeless horror stories with city council — threaten recall effort
The Susanville City Council got an earful during public comment at its Wednesday, Aug. 17 meeting as Susanville residents demanded the council fix the city’s homeless problem once and for all or face recall by the voters. Susanville attorney Eugene Chittock, who said he recently purchased a piece of...
Plumas County News
Opportunity To Comment, Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project
The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville receiving facelift for its marketing to attract more visitors
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville is getting a facelift when it comes to how it markets itself. The city council hired a community branding firm called "North Star." Three people who work for that company have the task to create a new brand image for Oroville. In light...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police looking for at-risk, elderly woman last heard from Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is looking for an at-risk, elderly woman who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday after they couldn’t find her at her home. Edwina Nearing, 76, of Chico was last contacted by her family Wednesday night. Officers did an area...
NBC Bay Area
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
Nevada City Pleasant Fire is 47 acres, all evacuations lifted
NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.
actionnewsnow.com
Man suspected of exposing himself near Sycamore Pool in Chico arrested Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that they arrested a man after receiving a report of a possible indecent exposure at the Sycamore Pool area of Bidwell Park on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. The person who reported the suspect, who was identified as Ezequiel Ruiz-Leon, said he was standing...
Lassen County News
Lassen Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for information on Burger King robber
Lassen Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who allegedly pointed a handgun at a Burger King employee in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 and demanded their property. If you have any information on the...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for firing gun during fight at Downtown Chico City Plaza Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say that after they were flagged down at the Downtown City Plaza, officers arrested a man after witnesses said he fired a gun at someone he had been fighting with on Saturday at around 5:31 a.m. Officers saw two people fighting near the stage area...
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
