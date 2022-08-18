ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane

CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Q&A: Chico nonprofit hopes to open tiny home village for the city’s unhoused in November

The Chico Housing Action Team (CHAT) is hoping to open a tiny home village for unhoused residents in November, after breaking ground on the site last month. Called the Everhart Village, the site is a partnership between CHAT, the Butte County Department of Employment and Social Services, and the Department of Behavioral Health. The plan is to build about 20 homes, with on-site amenities such as a laundry area and kitchens.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for Kiely Rodni hits 2-week mark; specialized search and rescue group to join efforts

TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was cut back 18 people to 73. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a specialized task force is continuing to follow tips and conduct additional interviews. They'll soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates. "We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it." Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Opportunity To Comment, Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project

The Lassen National Forest is initiating the comment period for the Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project. The Lassen OHV MVUM Update Project has been proposed to enhance and diversify off highway motorized recreation opportunities, increase the mileage and connectivity of existing roads available to off-highway vehicles, provide for public safety and resource protection, and update the Lassen Motorized Vehicle Use Map.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada City Pleasant Fire is 47 acres, all evacuations lifted

NEVADA CITY — Pleasant Fire updates:Afternoon of 8/21All evacuations related to the Pleasant Fire have been lifted.Officials say the fire is 55 percent contained. Afternoon updates 8/20The Pleasant Fire has burned 70 acres and prompted a large response from emergency services.According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Pleasant Fire has caused mandatory evacuations for McKitrick Ranch Road, Nishinam Gulch Road, and Jones Bar Road at Newtown Road. The Nevada County Fairgrounds will be open shortly for animal evacuations. The Madelyn Helling Library will be open soon as a human evacuation area.According to Nevada County OES, zone NCO-E075 has been split into two zones. All residents North of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-A are now under an evacuation order. Residents south of Newtown Road in zone NCO-E075-B remain under an evacuation warning.
NEVADA CITY, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Collins announces major forestland acquisition

On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA

