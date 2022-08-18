Siouxland woman last seen at Florida airport found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman who was reported missing for two weeks was found on Friday.

According to officials, Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at an airport in Orlando at the beginning of August, and after she never arrived in Kentucky as planned, her family reported her as missing.

Mariam Lint’s brother, Mike Lint, told officials that Star Lint reportedly broke her phone, and didn’t know her family was looking for her until she got a new one.

A woman from northwest Iowa has been missing for nearly two weeks after she was last seen at a Florida airport at the beginning of August.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website states that Mariam “Star” Lint has been missing since August 5. That was when she was seen at the Orlando Internationa l Airport as she was set to get on a flight to the Louisville, Kentucky, airport. She reportedly never arrived there.

Her older brother, Mike Lint, told KCAU 9 that she has lived all over Iowa and that she was a Milford resident since birth. For the last four months though, she was living with him in Florida.

Mike said that Mariam came home the night of August 4 and asked for a next-day flight to Louisville to see a friend. Mike said he personally dropped her off at the Orlando International Airport the next morning around 6 a.m. Mariam’s ticket to a Spirit Airlines flight was printed and her seat was filled, but she wasn’t seen getting off at the Louisville Airport.

Mike told KCAU 9 that the Louisville Regional Airport Authority took a report, and says the Orlando Airport Authority hasn’t been much help.

Mike had a message for Mariam if she were listening, saying, “We love you and we’re looking everywhere for you, please don’t give up, bubba loves you.”

The missing person report was created by NamUs for her on August 15.

Mariam Lint is a white woman with blue eyes and brown hair, according to NamUs, but her hair has been dyed many times. She is described as weighing 140-150 pounds and between 5-feet, 1-inch to 5-feet, 3-inches. Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to contact law enforcement.

