ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cedar Creek alum, Nick White to take over ESPN Plus broadcasts for ULM athletics, “… This decision was about my sons, Brian and Micah …”

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NL2LK_0hMia5k600

The voice of the Warhawks, is now the face of the program. Veteran broadcaster Nick White, will take over all play-by-play duties for ULM football, basketball, and softball, beginning this Fall on ESPN Plus.

The Cedar Creek and Louisiana Tech grad tells NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian it’s all about spending more time at home.”

“This decision was about my sons, Brian and Micah, ” says White. “I actually approached Athletic Director, Scott McDonald, and John Lewandowski, Associate Athletic Director for Communications, about three weeks ago. Had made up my mind. It’s time for me to get off the road. And, I was hopeful they would be supportive of it. Chris, I’ll tell you, it wasn’t even two minutes into the conversation, ‘Whatever we got to do to make sure you’re at home with your kids.'”

A replacement will be named next week for the now vacant role on the Warhawks Radio Network.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State football to be featured on HBCU GO

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced a deal with HBCU GO that will allow the streaming platform to feature three Grambling State University football games in the 2023 season. Fans will have the opportunity to see Grambling State nearly every game this season through a variety of platforms. The three games […]
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Vicksburg Post

Tallulah Academy runs wild over Briarfield in season opener

Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy played a football game Friday night, but it wasn’t much of a contest. Wyatt Bedgood rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Brayson Morson added two more rushing touchdowns, and Tallulah Academy opened its season with a 44-12 rout of one of its biggest rivals.
TALLULAH, LA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcdonald
MyArkLaMiss

“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s […]
HOUMA, LA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Athletics#Ulm#Broadcasts#Louisiana Tech#Nbc 10
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Drugs and loaded firearms found during traffic stop; Monroe man arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 19, 2022, around 3:22 AM, Monroe Police observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu making an improper turn from Peach Street onto South 2nd Street. Officers then initiated a traffic stop making contact with the driver, 22-year-old William Joseph Lewis. According to […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy