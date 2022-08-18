Read full article on original website
Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
New information obtained about driver, victims in fatal wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New information has been released about the five people who were killed early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway. Troopers now say there were four women and one man inside the car -- all between the ages of 18 and 25.
5 dead after wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway; FHP seeks info on driver
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Officials said a man driving a silver Infiniti was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges
MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to his arrest early Sunday morning.
Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
Hialeah man appears in court to face charges after shooting nearly kills SoBe resident
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A man who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina who had just moved to South Beach appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Friday. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested on Thursday in...
Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly roommate found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside. Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday. The fire was...
Boy’s drowning death isn’t first tragedy at Coconut Creek complex
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The man who helped pull a 3-year-old from a Coconut Creek lake is speaking to Local 10 News after the tragic news that the young boy later died. It turns out that Friday night’s drowning incident is not the first to happen at the complex.
Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief
MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
Procession held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent killed in line of duty
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own. Special Agent Jose Perez, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, died from his injuries 17 days after being hit by another driver. FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark...
Family hopes new DNA tech will help solve mother’s 2004 murder in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – The family of Yvonne McCalla has been praying for justice since police officers found her dead on June 14, 2004, in her apartment in Miramar. McCalla had moved to South Florida from Jamaica when she was a teenager. When she died at 37, she was a divorcee who was co-parenting a 12-year-old daughter with her ex-husband and worked as a medical assistant.
WATCH: Moments after police car passes by, porch pirate helps himself to Amazon box
MIRAMAR, Fla. – It’s only seconds after a Miramar police cruiser drives through a townhome complex that a Ring doorbell camera captures a man in a white T-shirt, long pants and flip-flops walking up to a door and helping himself to an Amazon package. A woman wrote to...
Officers stand guard over fallen Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI – To show respect and reverence for his life of service, police officers were standing guard over the casket of fallen Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry in rotating duty on Saturday at a funeral home in Miami-Dade County. After a procession of firefighters and police officers on...
WATCH LIVE: Defense presents opening statement in Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill, who leads the team that is working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life, delivered her opening statement on Monday. McNeill said Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother, Brenda Woodard, used alcohol and drugs while pregnant and his adoptive mother, Lynda...
BSO: No weapon found, Weston middle school lockdown lifted
WESTON, Fla. – A Weston middle school’s lockdown was lifted more than 2 hours after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called after a report of a possible weapon on campus. According to BSO, a preliminary investigation revealed that a student at Falcon Cove Middle School overheard another...
2 dogs rescued after Fort Lauderdale fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two dogs after an overnight fire in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach area Saturday, officials said. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive. Officials said...
‘Conduct unbecoming’: Miami firefighter canned over anti-cop rant after officer’s death
MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue officials terminated a firefighter Friday over an anti-police rant posted to social media in the wake of the shooting death of Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry. The announcement came one day after the post surfaced online, generating outrage from fellow first responders and others.
Former Miami firefighter apologizes for rant in response to fallen detective
MIAMI – The former Miami firefighter who was terminated over a rant that offended the local law enforcement community at a time of grief released a public apology on Friday evening saying he wished he could take his words back. Kevin Newcomb, then a Miami firefighter, used a WhatsApp...
