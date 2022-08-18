Read full article on original website
10 Things You Might Not Know About Dierkes Lake In Twin Falls, ID
Dierkes Lake, above the famous Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, is a popular destination for locals and tourists. People show up to swim, fish, hike, and occasionally get chased by geese. Things That Might Surprise You About Dierkes Lake. Even if you grew up in Twin Falls and spent your...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space. In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to...
kmvt
Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
kmvt
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
Magic Valley Garbage Man Shares Helpful Tips For Trash Pickup
The helpful information was shared by Joshua Gabert on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Facebook page, which is definitely a group you should be following. He explains that he only recently became a trash collector and has learned some things that the public probably doesn’t know or think about, but needs to know. You can read his very well-written post on Facebook or check out the summary below.
Twin Falls Police award citizen who helped save a life on Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department recognized a Magic Valley man Tuesday after he helped save someone's life on the Perrine Bridge. Earlier this week, Chief Craig Kingsbury presented Antonio I Venegas-Hernandez with the Chief's Partnership Award, after the Magic Valley man helped prevent a "suicidal male" from jumping off the bridge.
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
kmvt
Southern Idaho Women’s Rights organizes small protest against anti-abortion rules
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are speaking out about the state’s strict abortions bans, that many feel are cruel and are turning women into second class citizens. They took to the streets Saturday night in a peaceful protest on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
Twin Falls Schools: Counseling Available for Students, Family and Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District is offering counseling services to students, family, and staff as school gets underway this week. Following the recent death of a student the school district says a variety of services and resources are available to students and family members to help cope with any challenges they have. District Spokesperson Eva Craner says students can reach out to their school counselors who don't just help with academic planning, "they are also there for support and to help families plug into community based resources like clinical mental health councilors and therapists." Craner says the district also has a limited number of therapeutic councilors available to students on an appointment basis so the student doesn't have to leave the school setting to get help. A program launched in the fall of 2021, Student and Family Assistance Program, helps connect students and their families with free counseling serves, "This is similar to what someone might experience through their employer as an employee assistance program, but we as a school district do this for all of the kids and their families," said Craner. The five sessions are based on the situation the student or family member is dealing with and if another situation arises where counseling is needed they can get another five sessions. The program is available to any student and family member up to 26 years old. Families can call 1-833-935-3816 to set up an appointment with an appropriate counselor. Because there is a shortage of providers in the area Craner says the program also offers online counseling for faster access to help. The district also provides a similar service to teachers and staff.
