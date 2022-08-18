Wildlife, conservation group hosting annual banquet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Pheasants Forever is set to host its annual fundraising banquet on Friday.

The banquet will take place at Champaign’s Holiday Inn starting at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. It will be open to Pheasants Forever members and their guests, with memberships being sold at the door for $35. The meal will cost an additional $20.

Champaign County Pheasants Forever is dedicated to a number of wildlife and conservation efforts, including the creation and enhancement of habitats for pheasants, other wildlife and pollinating insects. To accomplish this, it provides seed and specialized equipment to landowners and conducts controlled burning to prevent woody plant species from invading grassland. Proceeds from the banquet will be used to fund next year’s habitat projects and conservation education in Champaign County.

The banquet will feature actions and drawings for sporting equipment, wildlife art and other merchandise along with prizes designed to please both hunters and nonhunters, men and women and the entire family. Limited edition prints of the 2022-2023 Pheasants Forever Print of the Year will also be available for sale.

For more information, contact Darrell Smith at 217-620-3794.

