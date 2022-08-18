ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Wildlife, conservation group hosting annual banquet

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEekb_0hMiZCIX00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Pheasants Forever is set to host its annual fundraising banquet on Friday.

The banquet will take place at Champaign’s Holiday Inn starting at 4:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. It will be open to Pheasants Forever members and their guests, with memberships being sold at the door for $35. The meal will cost an additional $20.

Champaign County Pheasants Forever is dedicated to a number of wildlife and conservation efforts, including the creation and enhancement of habitats for pheasants, other wildlife and pollinating insects. To accomplish this, it provides seed and specialized equipment to landowners and conducts controlled burning to prevent woody plant species from invading grassland. Proceeds from the banquet will be used to fund next year’s habitat projects and conservation education in Champaign County.

The banquet will feature actions and drawings for sporting equipment, wildlife art and other merchandise along with prizes designed to please both hunters and nonhunters, men and women and the entire family. Limited edition prints of the 2022-2023 Pheasants Forever Print of the Year will also be available for sale.

For more information, contact Darrell Smith at 217-620-3794.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

C-U Schools Foundation hosting annual breakfast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation is hosting its annual 365 Club breakfast later this week. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the I Hotel and Conference Center in the southwest corner of the University of Illinois campus. In addition to the food, Champaign School District […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crossing Healthcare, U of I hosting garden party

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crossing Healthcare and the University of Illinois Extension are hosting a garden party on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Illinois Extension said they yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which they gave to prescription produce patients. The patients consisted of those with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 hours on […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Champaign County, IL
Sports
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Lifestyle
Champaign County, IL
Society
WCIA

Community Counts: Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Landing a high-paying job or even entering a trade isn’t always the most easy path for those unemployed. Often times, a lack of necessary skills or experience can be the limitation. But for the past 12 years, Parkland College in Champaign has offered a doorway to stability and success, at no […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Sporting Equipment#Art#Banquet#Nexstar Media Inc
103.3 WKFR

Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10

I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Kempton students rescuing and saving prairie cicadas

KEMPTON, Ill., (WCIA) — If you enjoy spending your summer nights outside, you’ve probably heard the cicadas. Now, students in Central Illinois are trying to save one type of cicada– the prairie cicada.  Scott Saffer, the Tri-Point Elementary science teacher, said there used to be 297,000 acres of prairie in Ford County. Now, there are […]
KEMPTON, IL
WCIA

City wraps up ‘CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!’ campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Champaign wrapped up its “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” campaign Thursday evening. It was full of summer events meant to bring people together for fun and community-building conversations. Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor Jacqueline Kalipeni said it’s about getting to know your neighbor and connecting with each […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
advantagenews.com

Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Moving in the right direction’: Violence reduction plan helping the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Marlon Mitchell, founder and executive director of First Followers, knows that change isn’t going to happen overnight, but he’s helping Champaign take steps toward building a safer community.  “I understand there’s going to be a lot of heavy lifting, but that’s with anything when you talk about change,” Mitchell said. Mitchell’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston Fire Dept. assists with fire in Watseka

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Hoopeston were called to Watseka early Sunday morning to assist firefighters in that town with battling a fire The fire happened at 534 East Walnut Street at 1:31 a.m. Officials described the fire as being structural. WCIA is working to learn more details about this fire.
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
foxillinois.com

Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Free school supplies for Mattoon students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy