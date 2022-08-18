Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
The Gingerbread Church Fair
The Original Congregational Church of Wrentham warmly welcomes you to join us for our 2022 Gingerbread Church Fair! Browse and shop our huge selection of items at the Silent Auction, Attic Treasures, Baked Goods, Crafts and Sewing, Plants, Books, Jewelry, Gifts, and Christmas Decorations. There will be a delicious Brunch, a 50/50 Raffle, Local Vendors, and a fun-filled Children's Fair with Santa Claus! We are excited to host this traditional holiday event!
iheart.com
Quincy's First Ever 'In Between Days' Summer Music Festival Kicks Off
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Serving up sweet tunes all day, the first ever 'In Between Days' music festival started on Saturday with a lineup consisting of popular Indie and Alternative genre bands. The one-day festival's lineup included Hippo Campus, Tennis, Manchester Orchestra, The Blue Stones, Kevin Devine, Sidney...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
A Guide to Dive Bars in the Neighborhood
Looking for a a bar with an edge? You know, one of those bars with dim lighting, a kick-ass juke box and lively locals bellied up to the bar. Axios Boston is reporting that one ambitious network security worker named Nick Roy created and developed the “Best Boston Dive Bars” map.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
New Bedford Couple Unexpectedly Gets Kind Upgrade to Front Row at Bad Bunny Concert
I swear some people have all the luck in the world. On Aug. 18, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny flew into Massachusetts to perform his hit songs Dakiti, Mia, and I Like It (ft. Cardi B). Little did 34-year-old New Bedford native Jason Perry know as he shipped...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
whdh.com
Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch it several times, tearing up with laughter. This cute video is of little kids at a tee-ball game in Boston. By the way, the music in the footage is fantastically perfect.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
thelocalne.ws
Guest Column: There’s Nothing Like a Dog’s Love
One of the things I adore about dogs is their unconditional love. After my husband Andy died on Care Dimensions’ hospice service at home in October 2020, our dogs Rufus and Grizzly Bear helped me cope with my loss. In exchange for companionship and food, they radiated positive energy that provided doses of relief from my painful grief.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Korra
WESTFORD — Korra, a one and a half year old female Short-hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Unfortunately she was found stray, running loose. It’s clear she has had a lot of socialization and knows a lot of tricks,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT.
Win Tickets to See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Mansfield’s Xfinity Center
Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are performing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 10, and WBSM has your shot at winning tickets to the big show. Wu-Tang is synonymous with hip hop in the 1990s, as both the group and its individual members dominated the...
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
