The African American Film Critics Association held its fourth annual AAFCA Awards on Saturday to honor outstanding work in television. During the ceremony, Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede, Yvonne Orji and other honorees reflected on the importance of representation, opportunities for emerging talent, and equal pay for Black creatives in the industry. “It takes a lot for me to physically move away from my family for nine months in a pandemic and do this work. It’s not something I take lightly,” Vance, who received the best TV acting (male) award for “61st Street,” said in his acceptance speech at the SLS Hotel...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO