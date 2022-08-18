Read full article on original website
Hello Sunshine Opens Unscripted Division in UK
Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is opening an unscripted division in the U.K. Sarah Lazenby has been tapped as executive vice president of the British outlet and has already set her first project with Channel 4. Previously head of features and formats at Channel 4, Lazenby will oversee unscripted operations while reporting to Hello Sunshine’s head of unscripted Sara Rea.
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
Ioane ‘John’ King, Rhaskos in ‘Spartacus’ TV Series, Dies of Cancer at 49
Ioane “John” King, who starred as the gladiator Rhaskos in Starz’s “Spartacus” series, has died following a battle with cancer, his family announced on Facebook. He was 49. The actor starred in “Spartacus” from 2010 to 2013, and reprised his role in the miniseries “Spartacus:...
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
AAFCA Awards 2022: Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede and More TV Honorees Talk Representation, Equal Pay and All-Black Writers’ Room
The African American Film Critics Association held its fourth annual AAFCA Awards on Saturday to honor outstanding work in television. During the ceremony, Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede, Yvonne Orji and other honorees reflected on the importance of representation, opportunities for emerging talent, and equal pay for Black creatives in the industry. “It takes a lot for me to physically move away from my family for nine months in a pandemic and do this work. It’s not something I take lightly,” Vance, who received the best TV acting (male) award for “61st Street,” said in his acceptance speech at the SLS Hotel...
Why Are All Those Shows Leaving HBO Max? It’s Complicated
In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, HBO Max has removed a host of titles, prompting a single question — why?. Earlier this week, HBO Max thinned its library with the removal of 20 originals and an additional 16 movies. Some of the impacted titles were the one-season cult queer series “Genera+ion,” and animated shows like “Infinity Train” and “Summer Camp Island.” The streamer also announced that select “Sesame Street” specials would be cut, which turned out to be around 200 episodes of the iconic children’s show.
House of the Dragon review – this Game of Thrones prequel is gorgeous, opulent television
George RR Martin’s world struts its way back on to our screens with utter confidence and brio. As captivating as it is gruesome, it’s like a greatest hits playlist of Westeros at its meatiest
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
AMC Theatres Stock Dives 40% Amid Launch of New APE Trading Units
AMC Entertainment’s stock price has taken a nearly 40% dive in early trading on Monday as the theater chain prepared to launch new “preferred equity” shares that it says will help reduce the company’s massive debt load but that has also raised fears of stock dilution.
Regal Cinemas Parent Confirms Bankruptcy Is a ‘Strategic Option’
Cineworld, the U.K.-based parent company of Regal Cinemas, on Monday confirmed that the debt-laden company is considering bankruptcy in the U.S. as one of several “strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet.”. The world’s second-largest movie theater chain, responding to a report published...
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
‘Echoes’ Finale Ending Explained: Michelle Monaghan and Showrunner on Which Twin Appeared at the End
Spoiler alert! This postmortem dives into the finale of the Michelle Monaghan twisty twin drama “Echoes.”. Actress Michelle Monaghan had more than two roles on her hands in Netflix’s “Echoes” series, playing twins Leni and Gina. As the series played out on Netflix across seven episodes, viewers got to see Leni play Gina, and Gina play Leni, as the twins switched lives as a result of their intense bond that surpassed even the ones to their husbands — Leni’s Jack (Matt Bomer), and Gina’s Charlie (Daniel Sunjata) — and gave Monaghan a mammoth acting challenge.
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany and Director Kat Coiro Break Down Perfecting Those 4th Wall Breaks (Video)
Wanda Maximoff may have been the first person to officially break the fourth wall in the MCU — sorry Deadpool, you were technically doing it before Disney acquired 20th Century Studios — but Jen Walters is taking it to an art form in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And that aspect of the show is one that required a bit of finessing from the series’ star and director.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses Explain How They Landed on Their ‘A’
Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” came to an end this week, and we finally got answers about the man behind the mask. As it turns out, “A” was Angela Waters’ brother, who was acting at the direction of their father — the principal of Millwood High School. And, as TheWrap learned, it was a twist that wasn’t ironed out when bosses Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring entered the writers room.
‘The Glee Project’ Contestants Say ‘a Lot of Trauma’ Came From Reality Series: ‘It Was Abuse, Whether They Thought It Was or Wasn’t’
There was a time when “Glee” dominated pop culture, and as a result, a reality competition spinoff was briefly in the spotlight as well. But, according to some of the contestants on “The Glee Project,” that spinoff series actually fostered “a lot of trauma.”. In...
‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Reveals Her ‘Black Widow’ Movie Pitch and the Secret Origins of Trolling Kevin Feige
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which just debuted on Disney+, is arguably the most delightful Marvel Studios series yet. Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany as the lawyer-turned-superhero, “She-Hulk” is effervescent and refreshing, a balmy tonic after the darkness of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and other, more somber Marvel Studios productions.
‘Joker’ Sequel, ‘Thomas Crown Affair,’ New Sofia Coppola Film Qualify for Combined $94 Million in California Tax Credits
The California Film Commission announced today 18 upcoming projects that will benefit from the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program, receiving a combined $93.7 million break for generating an estimated $915 million in spending. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel “Folie à Deux,” a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair”...
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Becomes Series’ Most-Watched Episode Since 2017
The series finale of “Better Call Saul” was the most-watched episode on AMC since 2017, delivering 2.7 million viewers according to Nielsen Live+3 Ratings, and the epic conclusion saw four times the first-day streaming viewership of the Season 6 premiere on AMC+. “Better Call Saul” remains the top...
‘House of the Dragon’ Promises Blood (and More Wigs) in Trailer for Upcoming Episodes (Video)
Following Sunday night’s premiere of “Game of Thrones” prequel spinoff “House of the Dragon,” HBO has released a new trailer teasing the adventures to come in the weeks ahead, which include ample amounts of fire and blood. The new series, which takes place roughly 200...
Bill Maher Points Out How Online Shopping Is Destroying the Environment – and People (Video)
For the first time in months, Bill Maher didn’t use his “New Rules” segment to grind an axe about “woke”-ness or something similar, or talk about something connected to current electoral politics. Instead he made a pretty good argument for why people should stop relying on online shopping: It’s doing massive damage to the environment and contributing to our increasing isolation from one another.
