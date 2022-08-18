Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or if it can be contracted by humans. ...

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO