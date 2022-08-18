ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WATE

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteering with seniors

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging talks about the importance of volunteering with senior citizens. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville

One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville. Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose …. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: ‘Morning Star’ views visible …. Knoxville woman working to save...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One person found dead at SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was found dead underneath the SkyBridge at a Gatlinburg park, according to Gatlinburg Police Department spokesperson Seth Butler. Butler said that the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Rescue Department responded to Campbell Lead Road at SkyLift Park. When officials arrived, they found a body of an adult male under the SkyBridge.
GATLINBURG, TN

