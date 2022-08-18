Read full article on original website
Related
Knoxville woman works to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month
There have been over 200 overdoses that have already happened since January of this year. A Knoxville woman is aiming to promote overdose awareness and save lives.
Section of Northshore Drive to memorialize veterans lost to suicide
A sign honoring veterans who lost their fight against mental health has been placed in Knoxville. The Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile runs on South Northshore drive between Westland Drive and Park Glen Road.
WATE
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
WATE
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WATE
Volunteering with seniors
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging talks about the importance of volunteering with senior citizens. WATE Midday News.
Monroe County deputy charged with DUI while on duty
At 8:50 pm on August 21, 2022, Monroe County Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call on Little Notchey Creek Road, Madisonville, to help Corporal Dakota Rinehart with investigating a vehicle accident. When he arrived, the sheriff's office said Rinehart smelled alcohol on or about Renshaw.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
‘Worried about my kids’ Family injured in East Knoxville drive-by shooting
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
Rural Metro responds to morning blaze in west Knox County home
Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Dawn Redwood Trail in West Knox County around 6:30 Saturday Morning. Firefighters say that when they arrived, smoke was coming from the garage and eave of the house.
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
The Morristown Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing by her family.
WATE
Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville
One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Suspect arrested after chase and shooting in Knoxville. Knoxville woman working to save lives during Overdose …. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: ‘Morning Star’ views visible …. Knoxville woman working to save...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
Police search for person of interest after Morristown toddler dies from crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is the person who may have killed an 18-month-old toddler in South Morristown Saturday. According to Morristown Police Department, a vehicle hit a home on Louise Street in South Morristown and killed an 18-month-old. The toddler was reported to be sleeping during the incident.
WATE
Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
WATE
One person found dead at SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was found dead underneath the SkyBridge at a Gatlinburg park, according to Gatlinburg Police Department spokesperson Seth Butler. Butler said that the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Rescue Department responded to Campbell Lead Road at SkyLift Park. When officials arrived, they found a body of an adult male under the SkyBridge.
Comments / 0