ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach police will exchange guns for gift cards during buy-back event

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Anyone looking to surrender their guns anonymously will be able to do so in exchange for gift cards during the Long Beach Police Department’s gun buy-back event next month.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ramona Park in North Long Beach.

People who give up their guns during the event will receive a $50 gift card in exchange for non-functioning firearms, a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and a $200 gift card for assault rifles. The value of homemade firearms, such as 3D-printed firearms, will be determined at the event, police said.

The event is part of an effort to reduce the number of guns in the community by incentivizing residents to surrender their weapons, as well as an opportunity to eliminate the chance that these firearms might get stolen, used illegally or obtained by “prohibited possessors,” the LBPD said in a statement.

Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office is partnering with police in sponsoring the event.

“This is an opportunity to turn in firearms, anonymously, with no questions asked,” Hahn said in a statement. “Fewer guns mean safer neighborhoods.”

Those who attend must enter the event in a vehicle with unloaded firearms in the vehicle’s trunk. Detectives will then recover the weapons from the trunk while the resident remains in the vehicle. After that, the resident will receive their gift cards.

The firearms will then be placed in the possession of the Department’s Forensics Science Services Division.

At at recent event in October, 280 guns were turned over to the LBPD.

After years of increases, shootings dropped in the first half of 2022

The post Long Beach police will exchange guns for gift cards during buy-back event appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 9

oscartg638
3d ago

If you are willing to surrender your gun to the state you deserve to live like Australia or China. Nothing better than that. Be beaten for not jabbing, be forced to stand in line outside to get tested every 3 days with a test that has been proven to be faulty, or even just placed in a concentration camp for changing your mind about whatever (if ever) doesn't make sense to you that the government changes or enforces. 💯💯💯💯💯💯

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lmlamplighter.com

Supervisor Hahn and Long Beach PD Will Hold Gun Buy Back Event

SUPERVISOR HAHN at the gun buyback program in May of this year behind the guns that were turned in for gift cards. The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. Photo by Chris Valle. In May, a gun buyback event sponsored by Los...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Beverly Hills store bans masks over robbery fears

A store in Beverly Hills is banning masks during its regular business hours because of a string of robberies in the area. The owner of Kitson, located on Robertson Boulevard, says that they’ve noticed an increase in people looking to steal while wearing masks to avoid being identified. They say people have also been coming […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Gift Cards#Firearms
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy