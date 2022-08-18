Anyone looking to surrender their guns anonymously will be able to do so in exchange for gift cards during the Long Beach Police Department’s gun buy-back event next month.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ramona Park in North Long Beach.

People who give up their guns during the event will receive a $50 gift card in exchange for non-functioning firearms, a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and a $200 gift card for assault rifles. The value of homemade firearms, such as 3D-printed firearms, will be determined at the event, police said.

The event is part of an effort to reduce the number of guns in the community by incentivizing residents to surrender their weapons, as well as an opportunity to eliminate the chance that these firearms might get stolen, used illegally or obtained by “prohibited possessors,” the LBPD said in a statement.

Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office is partnering with police in sponsoring the event.

“This is an opportunity to turn in firearms, anonymously, with no questions asked,” Hahn said in a statement. “Fewer guns mean safer neighborhoods.”

Those who attend must enter the event in a vehicle with unloaded firearms in the vehicle’s trunk. Detectives will then recover the weapons from the trunk while the resident remains in the vehicle. After that, the resident will receive their gift cards.

The firearms will then be placed in the possession of the Department’s Forensics Science Services Division.

At at recent event in October, 280 guns were turned over to the LBPD.

Long Beach police will exchange guns for gift cards during buy-back event