Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season. "I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."

