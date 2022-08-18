Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa’s latest 1-2 intentional walk
When Chicago White Sox fans reminisce about the 2022 season, someone will invariably ask his friends if they remember the time that Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter with a 1-2 count. After Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, there will be only one accurate response to that question — “which time?”
Bleacher Report
Astros' Yordan Alvarez Transported to Hospital After Exiting vs. Braves with Illness
Houston Astros veteran Yordan Alvarez was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after exiting Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an illness, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. A Truist Park EMT and Braves head trainer George Poulis entered the Astros clubhouse shortly after Alvarez exited...
Astros First Round Pick Gilbert Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
The Houston Astros announced Saturday first-round pick Drew Gilbert's 2022 season was over due to injury.
Bleacher Report
Marcell Ozuna Booed by Braves Fans in 1st Game Since Arrest on DUI Charge
Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna made his first appearance since Thursday night's arrest on a DUI charge in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, and he didn't receive a warm welcome from the home crowd. According to ESPN, Braves fans booed Ozuna before his first at-bat during the second inning,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
LLWS Player Easton Oliverson Has Chance for Full Recovery After Head Injury, Dad Says
Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player who suffered a serious head injury when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms, has a chance at a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) on Sunday that his 12-year-old-son is expected to fly back to Utah on Tuesday and will remain in a hospital when he gets there.
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
Bleacher Report
Shohei Ohtani Exits Angels vs. Tigers Because of Stomach Virus
The Los Angeles Angels announced star Shohei Ohtani left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. He pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs. He was also the designated hitter, and Kurt Suzuki replaced him in the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Ohtani fully...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated AL, NL Standings and Postseason Picture for New Format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is more than halfway over, and teams are beginning to make their final pushes for a chance to compete in the postseason and a World Series title. Some teams are essentially locks to make the playoffs, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Aaron Donald Plans to Honor 2-Year Rams Contract Following Retirement Buzz
Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season. "I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."
Bleacher Report
Peter King Discusses Justin Herbert, Chargers' Potential Contract Negotiations
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, but Peter King of NBC Sports doesn't think Deshaun Watson's deal will be a model:. "Just a gut feeling after being around the Chargers for two days: The Deshaun Watson fully guaranteed $230-million contract won’t...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Mullens. <br><br>The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL...
Bleacher Report
Report: Giants 'Hopeful' Kayvon Thibodeaux Can Play Week 1 Despite Knee Injury
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after his knee injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Giants are "hopeful" he will be ready to return for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Has HC Thibodeau 'Ecstatic'; Feels He Can Be a B+ Player
Count New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau among those who are excited about the team's decision to add guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the Knicks coach is ecstatic about Brunson's arrival. He thinks he can turn Brunson from "a B-minus player to a B-plus player." The key is teaching him to become a sharper defender despite being undersized."
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Receives 'Glowing' Praise for Offseason Workouts
Anthony Edwards appears to be gearing up for a third-year leap. Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic reported there have been "glowing" compliments of Edwards' offseason work with training camp a month away. "I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Little League World Series 2022 Video Game Review: Gameplay Impressions and Features
Little League World Series 2022 the video game from developer IguanaBee and publisher GameMill Entertainment arrives with an opportunity to do much more than just represent youth baseball. With its arrival comes a chance to occupy an underdeveloped arcade baseball niche in the video game landscape. The first LLWS game...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Dana White Says He Had 'Deal' for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Join Raiders in 2020
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could have donned the Silver and Black in 2020 and 2021, but apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn't too fond of the idea. UFC President Dana White said Saturday during an appearance on UFC 278 with The Gronks on ESPN that...
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...
NFL Insider Calls Bears’ Plan For Justin Fields ‘Reckless’
During the 2022 NFL offseason, the Chicago Bears underwent some major changes. They revamped the front office and coaching staff, letting go of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Ryan Poles was named the replacement general manager and Matt Eberflus is taking over as head coach. They...
Comments / 1