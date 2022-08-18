ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa’s latest 1-2 intentional walk

When Chicago White Sox fans reminisce about the 2022 season, someone will invariably ask his friends if they remember the time that Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk a hitter with a 1-2 count. After Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, there will be only one accurate response to that question — “which time?”
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Marcell Ozuna Booed by Braves Fans in 1st Game Since Arrest on DUI Charge

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna made his first appearance since Thursday night's arrest on a DUI charge in Sunday's game against the Houston Astros, and he didn't receive a warm welcome from the home crowd. According to ESPN, Braves fans booed Ozuna before his first at-bat during the second inning,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Bleacher Report

LLWS Player Easton Oliverson Has Chance for Full Recovery After Head Injury, Dad Says

Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player who suffered a serious head injury when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms, has a chance at a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) on Sunday that his 12-year-old-son is expected to fly back to Utah on Tuesday and will remain in a hospital when he gets there.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani Exits Angels vs. Tigers Because of Stomach Virus

The Los Angeles Angels announced star Shohei Ohtani left Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. He pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs. He was also the designated hitter, and Kurt Suzuki replaced him in the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Ohtani fully...
ANAHEIM, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Updated AL, NL Standings and Postseason Picture for New Format

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is more than halfway over, and teams are beginning to make their final pushes for a chance to compete in the postseason and a World Series title. Some teams are essentially locks to make the playoffs, including the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Josh Harrison
Bleacher Report

Aaron Donald Plans to Honor 2-Year Rams Contract Following Retirement Buzz

Despite discussions of retirement after winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald plans to play through at least the 2023 season. "I got a two-year commitment right now, so I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to help the organization win and be successful," Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I'm gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders Trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for Conditional 2024 Draft Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Mullens. <br><br>The completion of this trade is pending Mullens passing a physical. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL...
Bleacher Report

Report: Giants 'Hopeful' Kayvon Thibodeaux Can Play Week 1 Despite Knee Injury

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after his knee injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the Giants are "hopeful" he will be ready to return for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Mercy#The Chicago White Sox#The Houston Astros
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Has HC Thibodeau 'Ecstatic'; Feels He Can Be a B+ Player

Count New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau among those who are excited about the team's decision to add guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the Knicks coach is ecstatic about Brunson's arrival. He thinks he can turn Brunson from "a B-minus player to a B-plus player." The key is teaching him to become a sharper defender despite being undersized."
NBA
Bleacher Report

Little League World Series 2022 Video Game Review: Gameplay Impressions and Features

Little League World Series 2022 the video game from developer IguanaBee and publisher GameMill Entertainment arrives with an opportunity to do much more than just represent youth baseball. With its arrival comes a chance to occupy an underdeveloped arcade baseball niche in the video game landscape. The first LLWS game...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy