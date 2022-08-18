Water, sewer districts from western Kentucky restoring service to flood survivors

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Eastern Kentuckians are getting all sorts of help rebuilding after the floods from nearly a month ago.

Workers from western Kentucky water and sewer districts are among those restoring water service

“There was a lot of mud everywhere. People’s houses were just waterlogged,” said Caleb McPeek, who works at the Madisonville Water Dept., describing what eastern Kentucky looked like when they arrived.

“The roads were gone. You get on roads, and you couldn’t even really see. It was all mud,” added Jerade Honeycutt. They were two of five water department employees who helped restore water service in Hindman in Knott County, where the challenges didn’t stop when the water receded

“they didn’t have any maps. They all got destroyed in the floods, so we had to work with word of mouth, and trust their guys. They knew where the lines and meters were,” McPeek recalled.

The team worked on meters and water lines after the flooding hit in late July. The workers say 90% percent of water service in that town was restored by the end of their time there earlier this month.

Tthere was people, we were dealing with their meters, whatever it might be, they would come out to meet the crew from madisonville. They appreciated us being there,” Honeycutt said.

Water and sewer teams from parts of western Kentucky are among those getting service back online and restoring treatment plants in counties hit by those floods. Regional Water Resource Agency workers are working in the Hazard area of Perry County, helping install hundreds of feet of new water lines.

“A lot of the water lines are right in the roadside ditches or crossing creeks, and some of the roads that washed out, when they washed out, it took everything with them, including the water lines,” said Joe Schepers of RWRA. He also says some crews have to walk up to ten miles to make repairs, since roads are washed out or inaccessible.

Madisonville water officials tell us they haven’t gotten more requests yet from other parts of eastern Kentucky that need help with their water systems, but if they do, they will try to get down there.

(This story was originally published on August 18, 2022)

