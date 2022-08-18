ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

erienewsnow.com

McKean Township Man Trying to Purchase Puppy Falls Victim to Scam

A McKean Township man recently fell victim to a gift card scam while trying to purchase a puppy, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The 59-year-old victim reported it to troopers Saturday morning. He told State Police he was using Facebook to purchase a puppy through a chihuahua puppies page, and...
MCKEAN, PA
WYTV.com

Crews battle Mercer County garage fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
GREENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend. The checkpoints were conducted Friday and Saturday. The first was set up from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at South Avenue and Larkridge. The second was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the East Golf, Hike and Bike Trail. on Route 224.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

How to get your PA license plates replaced

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- There’s an event to help drivers Monday in Hermitage. It’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street. Just bring the vehicle with the bad plate and your registration card. An officer will verify the condition and give you a form to turn in to PennDOT.
HERMITAGE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
MyChesCo

PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
LISBON, OH
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

