Read full article on original website
Related
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
New efforts to commemorate missing boy Dorien Thomas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nearly 24 years after the disappearance of 9-year-old Amarillo boy Dorien Thomas, his brother is working to commemorate him. Dorien disappeared on October 26, 1998. He lived in the area of 9th and North Lipscomb in Amarillo and was last seen riding his bike. According to the National Center for Missing […]
abc7amarillo.com
Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Land Availability and Pricing in Randall County with JD Ragland
Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Extension Agent, about some of the recent land and pricing in the Panhandle and in the State of Texas. They discuss some of the new agriculturists that are moving into Randall and Potter county for the land.
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting
The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services
The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that […]
City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department addressing trash service
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) Solid Waste Department announced Friday that the department will implement new service procedures in response to recent challenges. According to a city of Amarillo news release, Saturday roll-off containers will be set at locations throughout the city to provide residents with a convenient waste […]
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
KFDA
Crews working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 for two weeks starting today. TxDOT says construction will start on the new base in this intersection. North and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 will be moved to the west...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Man wearing wig robs Toot'n Totum at gunpoint
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. According to police, the suspect walked into the Toot'n Totum at 1500 S. Washington around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. Armed with a revolver, he demanded money from the cash...
WTAMU professor pleads guilty to Lacey Act trafficking violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University Biology professor has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating the Lacey Act by importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Richard Kazmaier initially pleaded not guilty in February on three charges, […]
1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
Comments / 0