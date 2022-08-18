ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunray, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumas, TX
City
Sunray, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health#Police#Memorial Hospital
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services

The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Mayor to host ‘Amarillo Talks Business’ tour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson will conduct the “Amarillo Talks Business” tour, touting the recent economic accomplishments in the Amarillo area. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Nelson will visit area businesses throughout the next month, speaking with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department addressing trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) Solid Waste Department announced Friday that the department will implement new service procedures in response to recent challenges. According to a city of Amarillo news release, Saturday roll-off containers will be set at locations throughout the city to provide residents with a convenient waste […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Man wearing wig robs Toot'n Totum at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. According to police, the suspect walked into the Toot'n Totum at 1500 S. Washington around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. Armed with a revolver, he demanded money from the cash...
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

WTAMU professor pleads guilty to Lacey Act trafficking violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University Biology professor has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating the Lacey Act by importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Richard Kazmaier initially pleaded not guilty in February on three charges, […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy