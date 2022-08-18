ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Kimberly L
3d ago

I'm glad he resigned! Speeding may have been here fault, but the deputy treating her like he did was NOT her fault. She had no control over his ignorance.

Carolyn
3d ago

Wow Wow, this was so uncalled for on so many levels, my heart goes out to this young beautiful black queen. So sorry this happened to you and your family.

Doug Williams
3d ago

I feel sorry for her but you don’t have the option of finding the right spot to pull over. When the lights flash. Pull over immediately. The policeman was rude and out of control.

nypressnews.com

Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids

A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest

ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Man pulled from swamp and placed in handcuffs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Gainesville was pulled from a swamp on Thursday after his car crashed into a ditch and was promptly put into handcuffs by sheriff deputies after a five hour chase. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples fled from an...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
