Read full article on original website
Kimberly L
3d ago
I'm glad he resigned! Speeding may have been here fault, but the deputy treating her like he did was NOT her fault. She had no control over his ignorance.
Reply
15
Carolyn
3d ago
Wow Wow, this was so uncalled for on so many levels, my heart goes out to this young beautiful black queen. So sorry this happened to you and your family.
Reply
12
Doug Williams
3d ago
I feel sorry for her but you don’t have the option of finding the right spot to pull over. When the lights flash. Pull over immediately. The policeman was rude and out of control.
Reply
4
Related
nypressnews.com
Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids
A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
alachuachronicle.com
Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest
ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman speaks out after body cam footage shows intense traffic stop with Bradford County deputy
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The entire traffic stop was caught on police body camera video. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way home to Jacksonville from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
WCJB
Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida deputy holds pregnant mom at gunpoint for speeding, report says
A Florida deputy handed in his badge after a dramatic video showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop in Bradford County last week, according to reports.
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
Grand Jury report says Ex-DCPS Police Chief accused of not reporting more than 2,000 crimes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A grand jury has examined security issues in the Duval County School District and discovered that the former District Police Chief Michael P. Edwards had allowed a system of non-reporting crimes in schools while he was in office. A total of more than 2,000 alleged crimes...
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
Police said a man was shot in the street near Arlington after he walked in front of a car. He later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
cw34.com
WATCH: Man pulled from swamp and placed in handcuffs
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Gainesville was pulled from a swamp on Thursday after his car crashed into a ditch and was promptly put into handcuffs by sheriff deputies after a five hour chase. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples fled from an...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man found shot in road has died
The man walked in front of a car, causing it to stop, and the driver shot him several times, police said. The victim died at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
News4Jax.com
Argument in street ends in deadly shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a vehicle was headed south on Justina Road around 12:45 p.m. when a man walked in...
Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Teen daughter who went missing near Lake City found safe after father’s 3-day search
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday night on southeast Woodhaven Street near Country Club Road in Lake City was found on Sunday. Her sudden disappearance was difficult for her father Juan Martinez to digest. “I feel dead…I can’t eat…I can’t sleep. I’m...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged with assaulting neighbor over road incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Thomas Ash, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating a neighbor with a wooden dowel after a road incident. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report from the victim, who said he had...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Columbia County teen last seen Tuesday night
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a Columbia County teen. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday at around 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
WXIA 11 Alive
Florida business looking for 'Botox bandit' who allegedly ran off after running $2,500 tab
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 10