mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Again in LA County; 13 More Deaths Reported
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of hospitalized patients with the virus fell again. According to state figures, there were 940 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, down from 996 on Thursday. Of those patients, 91 were being treated in intensive care, down from 109 a day earlier.
mynewsla.com
LA County Gas Prices Unchanged for Second Day in a Row
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $5.338 for the second day in a row. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record high $6.462 on June 14. It was unchanged on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases was the longest since a 92-day streak from Oct. 2, 2014-Jan. 1, 2015.
mynewsla.com
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lancaster and Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along with very...
mynewsla.com
Fire in Downtown LA Sends Smoke, Odor Over Large Parts of City
An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1655 E. 14th St. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
mynewsla.com
Venice-Area Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power
Approximately 500 Department of Water and Power customers in the Venice/Marina del Rey area were without electricity Sunday from an outage that originally affected at least 9,000 customers. The outage occurred at 10:06 a.m., the utility reported. By 10:23 a.m., power was restored to all but about 500 customers, according...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Algal Bloom Prompts `Danger’ Alert at Lake Elsinore
An algal bloom in Lake Elsinore prompted the state Friday to issue a “danger alert,” applying to all recreational activity, which officials said should be discontinued until further notice. According to the California Water Resources Control Board, the bloom that appeared last week was confirmed to contain cyanobacteria,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Vehicle on Arroyo Seco Parkway
A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Member Seeks to Expand Protections for Street Vendors After Attack
City Councilman Bob Blumenfield is seeking to expand protections for street vendors after an attack earlier this week in Woodland Hills, according to a motion filed Friday. A man was seen on video striking a street vendor’s cart with an ax on Sunday at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road. The same man was involved in a similar incident involving another vendor in May, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed In Crash On 91 Toll Road In Anaheim
At least one person died in a rollover crash Sunday on the 91 Toll Road in Anaheim. The crash happened on the eastbound 91 Toll Road at Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one person was ejected from the vehicle and was lying on the roadway...
mynewsla.com
Redondo Beach Man, 26, Is At-Risk, Missing
Redondo Beach police Saturday asked the public for help locating a 26-year-old resident last seen near Harbor-UCLA Hospital in Torrance. Robert Sullivan is considered at risk because it is believed he is suffering from a recent onset of mental health-related issues, according to a Redondo Beach police alert. Police did...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Sunland-Tujunga House Fire In 33 Minutes
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Sunland-Tujunga in 33 minutes Friday. The blaze inside a single family home at 10052 Chapin Way, near McGroarty Street, was reported at 2:57 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the scene, Stewart said.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Shot in West Hollywood
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Knock Down Mobile Home Fire InDesert Hot Springs
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs Friday evening. The blaze in the 19500 block of Beacon Way was reported at 9:37 p.m., according to the department. The fire was contained at 10:26 p.m., the department reported. No injuries were reported. Firefighters will remain...
mynewsla.com
County’s Jobless Rate Unchanged in July
Despite modest gains in multiple sectors of the regional economy, seasonal drops in others left Riverside County’s unemployment rate unchanged last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in July, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4%, the same as in...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, Two Injured in Cypress Crash
One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at Katella Boulevard and Holder Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
