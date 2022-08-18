The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $5.338 for the second day in a row. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record high $6.462 on June 14. It was unchanged on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases was the longest since a 92-day streak from Oct. 2, 2014-Jan. 1, 2015.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO