mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Vehicle on Arroyo Seco Parkway
A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Open-Streets Festival Goes Hollywood
The CicLAvia open-streets festival went Hollywood Sunday, closing between East and West Hollywood to allow locals to walk, bike and skate through Tinseltown. The event closed Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards for a roughly 6.6-mile stretch, with only people-powered vehicles allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The open-streets festival...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, Two Injured in Cypress Crash
One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at Katella Boulevard and Holder Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Shot in West Hollywood
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South L.A. Area; Motorist Arrested
Two people were killed Friday in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly fleeing an attempted police traffic sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle. Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.
mynewsla.com
One Male Dead, One Wounded in Hollywood Shooting, Two Suspects Arrested
One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood Saturday. Los Angeles police responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and...
mynewsla.com
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
mynewsla.com
OCFA Firefighters Knock Down House Fire In Santa Ana
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire in Santa Ana Friday evening. The blaze in the 1800 block of South Fairview Avenue was reported around 7:15 p.m., according to the OCFA. Firefighters needed just 11 minutes to knock down the flames and took another 17 minutes...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
Venice-Area Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power
Approximately 500 Department of Water and Power customers in the Venice/Marina del Rey area were without electricity Sunday from an outage that originally affected at least 9,000 customers. The outage occurred at 10:06 a.m., the utility reported. By 10:23 a.m., power was restored to all but about 500 customers, according...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a Pacoima-area shooting that left a woman critically wounded. The crime occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed In Crash On 91 Toll Road In Anaheim
At least one person died in a rollover crash Sunday on the 91 Toll Road in Anaheim. The crash happened on the eastbound 91 Toll Road at Imperial Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least one person was ejected from the vehicle and was lying on the roadway...
mynewsla.com
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. The crash remains under...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said. The victim, a resident of Victorville, was taken to a hospital where he underwent...
mynewsla.com
Man, 31, Found Dead in Perris
A 31-year-old man was found dead in a street in Perris, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responding to a call of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Perry Street at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday found Sergio Arredondo, a resident of Perris, dead at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
mynewsla.com
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lancaster and Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along with very...
