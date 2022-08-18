Two people were killed Friday in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly fleeing an attempted police traffic sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle. Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

