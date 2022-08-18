ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business

A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
CABAZON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
San Jacinto, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business

A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wounding#Violent Crime#Superior Court
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d

The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Detectives Investigate Man’s Shooting Death

A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, authorities said Monday. Officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of West 67th Way, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jeremy Boshnack. “Upon arrival they discovered a male adult victim who sustained multiple gunshots wounds to...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller

Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Assault Suspect Surrenders After 7-Hour Standoff at Carson Residence

A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon — who barricaded himself inside a Carson residence for more than seven hours — has surrendered to a sheriff’s SWAT team, authorities said. “After several hours and many verbal attempts by Carson Station deputies, [a Special...
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Funeral held for man shot, killed by San Bernardino police

Friends and family gathered in San Bernardino Saturday morning to say goodbye to a 23-year-old man who was killed by police in July. Loved ones of Robert Marquise Adams gathered at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, more than a month after the San Bernardino man was shot and killed by police in a parking lot. Police say […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, Two Injured in Cypress Crash

One man was killed and two others were hospitalized as a result of a crash in Cypress involving an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday at Katella Boulevard and Holder Street, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told City News Service.
CYPRESS, CA
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
mynewsla.com

Duo Charged in Alleged Mail Thefts in Rancho Mirage Plead Not Guilty

A man and a woman suspected of stealing checks from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage over a nearly five-month period pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. John Fisher, 38, and Thea Lorraine Rich, 32, were charged Friday morning with two felony counts of grand theft over $950 and one for a fictitious bill/note, according to court records. Rich was charged with two additional felony counts of grand theft over $950.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy