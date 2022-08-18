ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Diamondbacks blank Giants 5-0

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BenWv_0hMiXRDm00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7 1/3 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Thursday.

Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions since his last loss on June 10 at Philadelphia.

Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas, Sergio Alcántara, Jake McCarthy and Carson Kelly drove in runs for the D-backs, who chased Logan Webb (11-6) early and earned a split of the four-game series.

Webb gave up five runs, three of them earned, on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Varsho singled home Alcántara to start the scoring in the third. Rojas added an RBI double later in the inning.

Alcántara's RBI groundout in the fourth made it 3-0. McCarthy and Kelly singled home runs in the fifth.

San Francisco's best chance to score came in the seventh when Joc Pederson singled and Evan Longoria doubled to put runners on second and third with two outs. But Brandon Belt struck out on a failed two-strike bunt attempt, ending the inning and drawing boos from the frustrated Oracle Park crowd.

The Giants have lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak.

FINALLY CAUGHT

Rojas was picked off first base by left-hander Thomas Szapucki in the seventh inning. It was recorded as a caught stealing, ending Rojas' run of 17 consecutive successful stolen bases this year, matching Tim Locastro for the longest streak to start a season in Diamondbacks history.

MISSING THE K

Thursday marked Webb's first career start without at least one strikeout. The only other appearance where he failed to record a strikeout came in relief on Sept. 27, 2020, against the San Diego Padres when he got just one out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte remained out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. He was used as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday, grounding out sharply to shortstop in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (8-9, 4.18) opens a three-game series at Colorado on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Watch Hanser Continue to Troll Gallo

Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Albert Pujols steals the show as Diamondbacks lose a wild one to Cardinals

If Albert Pujols doesn't play Sunday in the Diamondbacks' series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, he's almost certainly hit his last home run at Chase Field. The Cardinals won't be returning to Phoenix this regular season. Make that home runs. The veteran slugger wowed a big crowd that filled the lower deck at the ball park with two rockets over the wall in left center field for solo shots, then came up just short of a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Phoenix, AZ
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Tim Locastro
Person
Daulton Varsho
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Rams Are Waiving A Tight End Who Started In Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster cuts on Saturday. Included in the releases was tight end Kendall Blanton, who replaced an injured Tyler Higbee as starting TE in the 2022 Super Bowl . Blanton appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, logging 37 yards...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi
ESPN

Flores' sac fly the difference in 9-8 Giants' win over Rox

DENVER -- — Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, Evan Longoria had a grand slam among his three hits and the San Francisco Giants averted a series sweep by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-8 on Sunday. Elehuris Montero homered for the third time in...
DENVER, CO
CBS San Francisco

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants

DENVER -- Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss.Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded

Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy