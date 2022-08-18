ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

Retired racer creates racing apparel business, opens store in South Milwaukee

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZySH_0hMiX58H00

He aspired to become a race car driver. When he retired, he turned to making racing apparel. His now-thriving operation started in the basement and is now housed on a prime piece of South Milwaukee real estate.

In one South Milwaukee building, racing merchandise for Birchwood's Aaron Telitz is born. It is called Styled Aesthetic.

"At the start, it was just knowing the industry, right?" Styled Aesthetic Co-Owner Steve Welk says. "Then as we've grown and as we've developed, it started recognizing new things."

"Our bread and butter is a male t-shirt," Styled Aesthetic Director of Retail and Events Heidi Welk says. "However, more and more people are bringing their families to events. So we know that and I'm a woman. I wanna wear a t-shirt too, so I want to make sure I get the right women's products out there."

With races on the weekends, the born-on date matters.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Literally the date on the shirt is Friday, and those need to be in Nashville tomorrow. How do you deal with all that stuff?"

"Ah, I have no choice," co-owner Kyle Werra says.

"Is it going to make it by Friday? If not, okay then I gotta scrap it," Heidi says. "The stuff that is this weekend? It's very event specific."

It used to be fans, mostly males, who wore stuff and merch to the track. Now it's females and kids all week, and it's why they've expanded to a new facility in South Milwaukee.

Lance Allan asks, "There are literally shirts over there, behind your shoulder, that are going to be on a truck and headed for sale tomorrow. So what's the challenge behind trying to do all this?"

"With us right now it's just, capacity," Steve says. "We have so much business and so much demand that we're just trying to keep up. So part of the new building and the expansion here is to get new equipment to help bridge that gap."

"If I don't have something? That's a great idea for next year," Heidi says. "Someone wants something specific? I'm like oh, well I don't have that now. But let me look into that. That would be great. Or it's a lot of stuff that I wanna wear."

And what do they consider success?

"When I walk to wherever I need to go, and I'm out and about with the fans, and I will count the number of people wearing shirts that are either current or even from the first years we started," Heidi says.

In 2018, North American fans purchased nearly 15 billion dollars in sports merchandise. Since that survey was taken four years ago, it's still growing.

Styled Aesthetic LLC is located at 1100 Milwaukee Ave., Building 8 in South Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America

August 20, 2022 – There will be a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle parade pulling into Washington County around 5 p.m. this Saturday evening as the servi-car motorcycle ride, The Crawl featuring members of the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Wisconsin Antique Motorcycle Club of America returns to West Bend, WI. About 16 servi-car motorcycles took off from behind Carl M. Kuss Field on Thursday for a brief 100-mile tour up to Jean Davidson’s cottage in Saxville, WI.
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Birchwood, WI
South Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee baseball coach named national Little League coach of the year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee youth baseball coach Antonio Colon is being honored as national Little League coach of the year Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Colon, who coaches two teams in Milwaukee's Lake Park Little League, told WISN-12 News, "You grow up playing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
kenosha.com

Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4

Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer’s last blast

As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in. Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:. At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Sports
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – A second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The first Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in West Bend, WI at 1025 S. Main Street in May 2021. Local franchise owner Hayden Straus said he lives in Hartford, WI and is encourage by the opportunity to build another Jersey Mike’s in that community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend East takes down Waterford

WATERFORD — It was the first drive of the season for the West Bend East Suns. After making the journey south to Waterford, it was finally time for some football. Senior quarterback Peyton Fountain took the snap and looked down the field. He saw his target — senior Colton Kress — running down the left sideline, trying to pull away from Waterford defensive back Seth Hernandez. Fountain launched the ball deep looking for his man, but it spiraled right into the arms of a leaping Hernandez for an interception.
WATERFORD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21

Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy