WTOP
Fauquier Co. teen pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in the February 2020, in the family’s Virginia home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police
LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
rockvillenights.com
Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
‘Extremely irate’ employee arrested for firing gun at work in Stafford
A man described as "extremely irate" by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of his place of work.
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
fox5dc.com
Family demands answers in killing of special police officer during training at DC Library
WASHINGTON - A local special police officer's family is demanding answers after she was killed at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. during a work related training earlier this month. The incident happened on August 4, during a "baton" training being conducted by retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lieutenant Jesse...
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
Fairfax County Public Schools makes safety changes following the deadly crash that killed 2 Oakton High School students
OAKTON, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools has moved 22 bus stops away from Blake Lane in response to the crash at the Five Oaks Road intersection that killed two Oakton High School students and left a third injured. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, students will wait for the bus...
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
Family of library police officer shot, killed during training at a DC library announce their own investigation into the death
WASHINGTON — A day before Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan is laid to rest, her family announced that they will be leading their own investigation into the death of the 25-year-old. "Justice for my family is for everyone that was responsible and had a hand in the death of...
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
