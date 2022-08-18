ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 8

Related
fox5dc.com

20-year-old wanted for assaulting, abducting 16-year-old in Leesburg: police

LEESBURG, Va. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who was accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Leesburg, Virginia. The Leesburg Police Department says they are searching for Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20 for one count of abduction and one count of assault and battery. Investigators say that...
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia man arrested for firing gun at work after dispute with coworker

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after shooting his gun during a dispute that happened outside his place of employment in Stafford County. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident at Richmond Traffic Control, located at 1182 Ramoth Church Road in Fredericksburg, the morning of Friday, August 19.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
rockvillenights.com

Burglary, assault at Rockville home

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Police#Violent Crime#Fox#Winding Way Court
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man arrested after attempted carjackings, crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was charged after trying to carjack several cars and crashing a stolen car in Fairfax over the weekend. Police first responded to Harry Byrd Highway and Yellow Schoolhouse Road around 3:57 p.m. on Saturday. They heard that a driver had spun out and crashed into the median. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy