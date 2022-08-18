Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO