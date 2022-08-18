Read full article on original website
Candidates Fried, Crist are making one final push
STATEWIDE — Election day is just one day away and early voting has come to a close. But the candidates are making one final push for those casting their ballot on Tuesday. Charlie Crist will be making a stop in St. Petersburg. Right now candidates are trying convince voters...
Latinas en Marcha voting summit held in Orlando
With only a few more days until the primary election in Florida, a push for voter turnout continues to increase. Andrea Mercado is the Executive Director of Florida Rising. She is proud of the Latinas en Marcha's goal of getting out the vote. Organizers want to inspire women to make...
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018 because the lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. However, the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped...
Tampa Bay drawing major competitions boosting economic impact
TAMPA, FL.—Tampa Bay continues its streak of hosting major sporting events this weekend. Tampa is continuing to bring large sporting events to local venues. The large events bring lots of customers, which is making small businesses happy. Local officials hope to build on their current success. This time the...
Pharmacy director discusses back-to-school immunizations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A cold or the flu can pass through a school with rapid pace. The Ohio Department of Health has a list of required immunizations for students grades K-12. Jason Briscoe, director of pharmacy operations at Discount Drug Mart, joined Spectrum News to discuss back-to-school immunization and flu spread.
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
