Must see events coming this fall season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending.

From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us.

Here are some fall events happening around the Ozarks:

September

(Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch)

Several pumpkin patches will be open to the public: Find dates and times below:

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park , Fieth Family Farm , Gunter Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze , Pickin’ Patch Farm , Campbell’s Maze Daze .

October

November

November 12 Mid States Wrestling @ Relics Event Center

November 5 Wingapalooza @ EXPO Center

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.