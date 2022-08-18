Read full article on original website
riders on the storm
3d ago
resulting in possible delays in any emergency assistance needed. firetruck, ambulance, and LEO can just turn around, go miles around to a open crossing.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Akron highway construction season is drawing to a close. Here's what to know.
The end is near, at least for some closures and detours that have sent motorists touring far-off parts of the Akron highway system this summer. But the pain will linger until construction season closes and winter storms arrive. The area's biggest build, referred to as the "Central Interchange" project, is...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
ODOT should continue decommissioning Innerbelt as Akron residents envision future for area
An upcoming reunion will be one for the history books — literally. The Akron Urban League on Vernon Odom Boulevard will be hosting the Akron Innerbelt Reunion from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28. The purpose, like a class reunion or family picnic, will be to catch up on...
Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
After big windfall for energy companies, Ohio economists divided on profits tax
Is it a good idea to tax energy companies on all the barrels of extra cash oil companies made off of this year's high prices? A panel of Ohio economists is divided. The post After big windfall for energy companies, Ohio economists divided on profits tax appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
