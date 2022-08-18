Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Consideration for Pathfinder Camporee continues, residents raise concerns over local impact
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting multiple versions of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the 2024 Pathfinder Camporee despite logistical concerns raised by local residents. The camporee is a major, six-day, international religious festival put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church...
county17.com
Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy graduate from Campbell has become a mentor
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chris Oedekoven completed mentor training Aug. 13 at a non-traditional learners academy he once attended. “When my son was 16, he was an at-risk teen with little direction or knowledge of who he really was,” his mother, Jennifer Oedekoven, said. “It changed his life. He is now 23, successful, purchasing his own home and is determined to help other young people find their true potential.”
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring, park service investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — No foul play is suspected in a hot spring-related death discovered after a human foot was found in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service says. The foot was located in Abyss Pool, one of the deepest pools in Yellowstone National Park located in the West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Former aerospace engineer turned oncologist joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’ll be a changing of the guard in Campbell County Health’s Heptner Cancer Center with long time Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Stamato’s expected retirement this winter, the health organization said Wednesday. After 26 years of practice in Gillette, Stamato will retire from CCH...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/19/2022-8/21/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21:. At 4:38 a.m. to the 300 block of West Warlow Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. Burnt food was the cause and firefighters helped to reset the alarm system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Rain chances return this week, ramp up Wednesday and Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a hot, sunny start to the week, rain chances will return this evening and ramp up as the week wears on. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 90 degrees under sunny skies. Winds should come from the west at 7 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph.
county17.com
Fuel tanker truck rolls over, spills around 4,800 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone on Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A fuel tanker truck lost control, rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel early Friday morning while driving on a road that runs through Yellowstone National Park. The park said in a news release that the truck crashed in the early morning hours...
Comments / 0