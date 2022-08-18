ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy graduate from Campbell has become a mentor

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chris Oedekoven completed mentor training Aug. 13 at a non-traditional learners academy he once attended. “When my son was 16, he was an at-risk teen with little direction or knowledge of who he really was,” his mother, Jennifer Oedekoven, said. “It changed his life. He is now 23, successful, purchasing his own home and is determined to help other young people find their true potential.”
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/13/22 – 8/19/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Optopolis

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!

One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/19/2022-8/21/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21:. At 4:38 a.m. to the 300 block of West Warlow Drive for an automatic fire alarm activation. Burnt food was the cause and firefighters helped to reset the alarm system.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through August 18

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 19

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Rain chances return this week, ramp up Wednesday and Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a hot, sunny start to the week, rain chances will return this evening and ramp up as the week wears on. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 90 degrees under sunny skies. Winds should come from the west at 7 to 10 mph with gusts to 18 mph.
GILLETTE, WY

