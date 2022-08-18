Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
NTSB Investigates Deadly Small Plane Crash
3 people and 1 dog are dead after a mid-air plane crash in Watsonville. KTVU's Alex Savidge speaks with former United Airlines Captain Bruce Milan about what could have caused the accident.
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in South Bay
Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held in San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. LaMonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. - An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center. Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty...
KTVU FOX 2
High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section
SAN FRANCISCO - The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell
MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile hall counselor gets house arrest for repeatedly punching, slamming detained teen in head
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months of house arrest for repeatedly punching a detained teen in the head and slamming the boy's head against the floor, the district attorney's office said. Robert Medellin, 46, was convicted on June 1 of...
KTVU FOX 2
California therapy dogs help first responders through stressful work
Being on the frontlines can be physically and mentally challenging, and first responders often feel overwhelmed and under-appreciated. One organization in the Bay Area aims to relieve that stress. The executive director and founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs spoke with KTVU's Claudine Wong.
PETS・
KTVU FOX 2
Independent film 'The Mirror Game' debuts in San Jose
“The Mirror Game” is an independent film about two childhood friends who spend a life-altering weekend in Las Vegas. The film was shot in just 5 days inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Director William J. Stribling, screenwriter Marissa Flaxbart, and actress Teya Patt joined KTVU's Claudine Wong.
Comments / 0