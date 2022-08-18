ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. - An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center. Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty...
KTVU FOX 2

High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section

SAN FRANCISCO - The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch,...
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell

MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
KTVU FOX 2

California therapy dogs help first responders through stressful work

Being on the frontlines can be physically and mentally challenging, and first responders often feel overwhelmed and under-appreciated. One organization in the Bay Area aims to relieve that stress. The executive director and founder of First Responder Therapy Dogs spoke with KTVU's Claudine Wong.
KTVU FOX 2

Independent film 'The Mirror Game' debuts in San Jose

“The Mirror Game” is an independent film about two childhood friends who spend a life-altering weekend in Las Vegas. The film was shot in just 5 days inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Director William J. Stribling, screenwriter Marissa Flaxbart, and actress Teya Patt joined KTVU's Claudine Wong.
