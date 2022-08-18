Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Meth found in delivery car
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found methamphetamine in a delivery car. On Friday night shortly before 6:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business on Riverside Boulevard, just across the street from Norfolk High School. They had received reports of drugs being located in a delivery car.
Officials: Two people arrested for allegedly burying over 20 pounds of meth in a Nebraska field
NORFOLK, Neb. — Two people were arrested for allegedly burying over 20 pounds of meth in a Nebraska field on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday after residents in Winside, Nebraska reported two suspicious people going through their property.
News Channel Nebraska
Donations being collected for man killed in Madison County car accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Donations are being asked for to help out the family of a Norfolk man who was tragically killed on Aug. 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Roger Beard was struck and killed on highway 81 near Madison in northeast Nebraska while trying to render aid to a driver of a stalled vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrested after 20 lbs. of meth found buried in field near Winside
Two people are behind bars as part of a drug investigation after 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found near Winside, Neb., the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said.
Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth
State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was hurt in an early-morning shooting in Sioux City on Sunday, Aug. 21st. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in that area. Once there, officers found a man...
1 injured from gunshot after ‘shots fired’ report a few blocks away, Sioux City PD says
The Sioux City Police Department said that one person was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Money stolen out of Sioux City ATM; SCPD searching for suspects
The Sioux City Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.
Nebraska issues warning for Harmful Algal Blooms
The state has issued a health alert issued for Harmful Algal Blooms across several areas in Nebraska.
hubcityradio.com
Murder charges against Watertown man dropped in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Attempted murder charges have been dismissed against a Watertown man arrested in Yankton last month. 39 year old Collin Franzky was arrested July 22 following an incident in Yankton and charged with attempted first-degree murder; possession of a weapon with intent to commit a felony; commission of a felony while armed; obstructing a police officer; Resisting Arrest; lane driving; and second-degree vandalism.
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ATM THEFT SUSPECTS
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE TRYING TO DETERMINE THE IDENTITY OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO AN A-T-M LOCATED AT 1901 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE ABOUT 4:50 AM ON AUGUST 15TH. THE UNKNOWN SUBJECTS REMOVED THE MONEY AND FLED IN A TRUCK THAT WAS STOLEN OUT OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY. THAT TRUCK WAS...
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate
A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in the killing of his roommate last year.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
nwestiowa.com
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for theft of benefits
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.
Siouxland high school football highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Sioux City West – 46, Council Bluffs-Jefferson – 20 Sioux City East – 50, Glenwood – 33 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Elk Point-Jefferson – 50, Parker – 0
Comments / 4