AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Inflation has been taking a toll on the economy, leading to rising food costs, including the cost of food for pets. A report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found the price of dog food is up 13% over last year. For some pet owners, the increase in the cost of pet ownership, in addition to increased costs of housing, energy, and many other necessities, is more than they can afford.

AIKEN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO