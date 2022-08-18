Read full article on original website
FOTAS: The story of a dog named Jolene
She arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter terrified and hungry. Her beige coat was filthy, and fleas covered her body. But even as she was brought into the shelter’s vet clinic for examination and medical care, Jolene managed to briefly show everyone a heartwarming smile. Despite her difficult past, this pretty pibble was full of love.
Red Cross assisting family following fire in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assist a family after their home was damaged by fire on Friday, August 19. The blaze took place on Lamplight Street. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed […]
Inflation leads to overcrowding in local animal shelter
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Inflation has been taking a toll on the economy, leading to rising food costs, including the cost of food for pets. A report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found the price of dog food is up 13% over last year. For some pet owners, the increase in the cost of pet ownership, in addition to increased costs of housing, energy, and many other necessities, is more than they can afford.
Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans
Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
Burke County couple wanted for aggravated animal cruelty
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two former Blythe residents wanted in connection to an animal cruelty investigation. 37-year-old Donald Brantley and 39-year-old Mary Brantley for being sought by Burke County Sheriff’s Office for multiple...
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
Voting update: Aiken County's Breezy Hill split into two precincts
The long waits to vote in Breezy Hill precinct could be coming to an end. The South Carolina General Assembly approved and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill earlier this year that creates two new precincts in Aiken County. The bill introduced by Sens. Tom Young Jr.,...
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
North Augusta public safety searching for driver in hit and run
North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety needs help from the community in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run. Anyone with information should contact Officer Golden at 803-279-2121 ext. 1.
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
Today's events for Aug. 21
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services today. Services are open to all and visitors are warmly welcomed. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the Zoom link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020. A quilt...
POLICE: Columbia County caregiver arrested after overpaying herself over $15 thousand
According to an incident report, 47-year-old Carol Ann Dixon, was the caregiver of a 73-year old disabled woman in Columbia County.
Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
Columbia County residents speak out about proposed rezoning project
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- A rezoning plan for a property on Clanton Road and Old Pearre Place in Evans is being postponed for discussion once again. The property rezoning was presented to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in July, to build more homes in the area. People who live near the neighborhood say they’re […]
Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following a shooting in south Augusta on Sunday, the second slaying within two days in the city. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road. When deputies got to the...
Richland deputies treated for fentanyl exposure, prompting sheriff to take precautions
COLUMBIA — After opening a small box containing syringes and baggies of a white powder during a call to a business, Richland Deputy Shannon Huffman started to feel her legs go numb. She told her corporal over the phone, “Sir, I think I’ve been exposed,” as she walked out...
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
