Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

FOTAS: The story of a dog named Jolene

She arrived at the Aiken County Animal Shelter terrified and hungry. Her beige coat was filthy, and fleas covered her body. But even as she was brought into the shelter’s vet clinic for examination and medical care, Jolene managed to briefly show everyone a heartwarming smile. Despite her difficult past, this pretty pibble was full of love.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Red Cross assisting family following fire in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assist a family after their home was damaged by fire on Friday, August 19. The blaze took place on Lamplight Street. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed […]
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Inflation leads to overcrowding in local animal shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Inflation has been taking a toll on the economy, leading to rising food costs, including the cost of food for pets. A report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found the price of dog food is up 13% over last year. For some pet owners, the increase in the cost of pet ownership, in addition to increased costs of housing, energy, and many other necessities, is more than they can afford.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Church celebrates anniversary, growth plans

Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Augusta's largest congregations, had a Saturday gathering in Aiken to celebrate its 137th anniversary and its plans to expand its outreach to include an Aiken site. The church, with a reported membership of about 12,000, has bought acreage at 3960 Richland Avenue West, near Sam's...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Burke County couple wanted for aggravated animal cruelty

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two former Blythe residents wanted in connection to an animal cruelty investigation. 37-year-old Donald Brantley and 39-year-old Mary Brantley for being sought by Burke County Sheriff’s Office for multiple...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta

Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Aug. 21

Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services today. Services are open to all and visitors are warmly welcomed. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the Zoom link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020. A quilt...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Events to showcase chefs, trains women entrepreneurs how to start businesses planned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved. Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER. The Taste of Augusta […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta community learns ways to bridge the gap, educate on racism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A diverse group of people living in the CSRA gathered together at the Richmond County Municipal Building to learn how to better unite the community. Sponsored by the Augusta Jewish Museum, “Hope in Times of Hate” provided resources for the Augusta community. Today’s mission:...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Weekend shootings leave 2 people dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead following a shooting in south Augusta on Sunday, the second slaying within two days in the city. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road. When deputies got to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
AUGUSTA, GA

