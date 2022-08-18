Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
KTUL
Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
KTUL
Tulsa man named one of 24 NextGen Under 30 recipients in category
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Brenton Thomas, a business consultant at Casino Cash Trac, was recently named a NextGen Under 30 recipient. Thomas was one of just 24 winners in the Science, Technology, and Engineering category. “I am honored to be recognized and awarded as a young tech leader in...
KTUL
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Death row inmate Richard Glossip finds hope in love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And on the other hand, we also have so much hope.”. Lea Glossip tied the knot with her husband, Richard, in March. She knew the marriage might not last very long. After all, Richard has spent 25 years on death row. But in the eyes of his wife, his church, a coalition of lawmakers, and himself, he is an innocent man.
KTUL
Tulsa ranked fifth in top places with best quality of life in America by Dollar Hand
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa was named fifth in the country with the best quality of life. This ranking was according to a Census Data Report carried out by consumer finance startup DollarHand.com. The report analyzed average time worked per week, average commute time to work, unemployment...
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
KTUL
Tulsa United Way kicks off campaign with Downtown Deco Challenge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Area United Way announced their fundraising goal for this year at Saturday's Downtown Deco Challenge. The non-profit hopes to raise $25,913,704 in 2022. TAUW exceeded last year's goal after raising $25,493,060 in 2021. TAUW revealed the goal by unfurling a 24-foot banner from the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Cherokee Nation signs $2 million agreement with USDA Heirs' Property Relending Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. This agreement was part of the USDA Heirs' Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens...
KTUL
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
KTUL
Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta raises $175,000 to benefit community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T raised $175,000 that will go to benefit youth educational and athletic initiatives in Henryetta. On Saturday, June 11, approximately 10,000 fans attended the inaugural event in Aikman's hometown. Attendees came from primarily the Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and...
KTUL
PSO to improve Broken Arrow streetlights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin converting Broken Arrow streetlights that will offer brighter roadways, street corners, and public spaces for homeowners, drivers, and law enforcement. The LED conversion of 5,185 PSO-owned street lights is set to begin Monday, August 22. A map...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
NSU president welcomes new freshmen, reflects on last decade of accomplishments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Northeastern State University Freshman Coin Walk tradition started in 2010. That year, the incoming class of students were taken from the "Be the Change" fountain through campus where they are greeted by cheers from faculty, staff, and upperclassmen. Each student is also given a...
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center cuts ribbon for new pool, splash pad
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center hosted a ribbon cutting on August 20 for its new pool and splash pad. Remarks were delivered by Executive Director Tim Newton, Board of Director Paul Daugherty, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, and Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr. This indoor pool is primarily...
KTUL
'Summer' ends in 10 days, how it compares to previous years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first day of meteorological fall is 11 days away, which means meteorological summer ends in 10 days. Meteorological seasons do not follow astronomical seasons. Having the same start and end dates to the seasons make calculating normals and observations easier. Meteorological summer runs from...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot with evening storm chances
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A comfortable start this morning will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. A cold front in southern Kansas will move through Green Country tonight, increasing storm chances later today. Expect skies to stay mostly cloudy through the day. The afternoon should start to fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Green Country Habitat for Humanity dedicates 500th home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country Habitat for Humanity hosted the Clark Howard Blitz Build Dedication Day on August 20. GCHFH donated six homes at once but one of these residences represented the 500th home the organization has built since its founding in 1988. Howard annually sponsors individual home...
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts Back the Blue blood drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a Back the Blue blood drive. Those who give at the Boots and Badges blood drive at Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque in South Tulsa, located at 6175 East 61st Street, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as firefighters and law enforcement officers in addition to local hospital patients.
KTUL
Tulsa breweries burglarized
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two breweries in the Pearl District were broken into this week. Pearl Beach Brew Pub near 4th and Peoria posted video to its social media page of a suspect stealing cash registers Wednesday night. The man's face was partially visible, with a mask covering his mouth.
KTUL
Festival de Frida celebrates Mexican art in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Arthouse Tulsa and Tulsa Global District hosted the Festival De Friday Saturday. The event featured pieces presented by live artists and showed a variety of Frida Kahlo's work. The event also celebrated different styles of Mexican art. Vendors, food trucks, activities for families and children...
Comments / 0