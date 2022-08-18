Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Adults only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks to City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley about supply chain constraints that are causing major setbacks for the completion of the new Longview Police Department headquarters. The disappearance of eight people inspired a group of East Texans to research cold cases on their own....
ketk.com
Goodwill Industries of East Texas discuss Re-Entry program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
Whitehouse ISD increases safety by hiring director of security
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD hired a new director of security, and Jeremy Black, a Whitehouse native, accepted the position. “Our staff stands ready to protect the folks here,” said Black. He considers the people of Whitehouse his family. So, when the director of security position opened up at the district he jumped at […]
KTRE
Canton father, son share sweet 18-year back-to-school tradition
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 1 hour ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
KTRE
SFA Seeking University Affiliation
The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been a camper for many years. Brown says, “You know, we just wanted to love her and support her and honor her husband’s memory.”. Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding.
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
ktbb.com
Tyler shows up well in new unemployment figures
DALLAS — Texas has its lowest unemployment rate in more than two years — and Tyler is among the communities showing up well. The statewide jobless rate for July was four percent. It hasn’t been that low since february of 2020, before the pandemic. The state also set a new record for the number of people employed last month, at 13.5 million. Abilene and Austin had the lowest unemployment rates; McAllen-Edinburg had the highest. The unemployment rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 3.8 percent, slightly lower than the statewide average. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Tyler and four percent in San Antonio.
KTRE
Workout For Bustos
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding. Updated: 4 hours ago. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. Updated: 2...
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Nearly 8,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent outages left 7,849 without power in the East Texas area as of 12:30 p.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 40 Angelina County – 10 Bowie County […]
KTRE
Kitchen's Home Demolition
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death. KLTV's Lexi Vennetti talks to East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler about the close of the capital murder trial and the jury's verdict. Boss the monkey update. Updated: 19 hours ago. The little monkey who...
New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX
Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
KLTV
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
KTRE
Fire marshal says tornado damaged Winona High football field
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a possible tornado this morning. Smith County Fire Marshal confirmed there are reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down and the school was briefly placed on lock down but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m. He had reports of four houses being damaged, as well as power lines and minor damage to the high school. The National Weather Service – Shreveport said it had moved out of the area.
