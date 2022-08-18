ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired

2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Crash I-84 East in Vernon

Three people, including a firefighter, are in the hospital after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Monday morning. Two tractor-trailers collided between exits 64 and 66 and crews worked for an hour and 15 minutes to extricate one driver. The driver sustained serious injuries and was freed...
VERNON, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Stratford, CT
Stratford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Stratford, CT
Cars
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night. Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home

Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
STRATFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street

On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crashes Into Building on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

A car crashed into a building in Newington early Monday morning. The vehicle crashed into the Floors Now building on the Berlin Turnpike just after midnight. No information was immediately available on whether anyone was injured. The car has been towed from the scene.
NEWINGTON, CT
News 12

Officials: Fire breaks out at Stratford home

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the blaze and if there were any injuries.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: House Fire

2022-08-21@7:02pm–#Stratford CT– #ctfire– Firefighters are on Alvord Street for a fire on the exterior of a home. Two lines in operation to extinguish the fire.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Chemical Leak Closes Truck Stop in Southington

A chemical leak has closed the truck stop in Southington on Saturday. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a leak coming from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop. At this time, the leak has been contained and the chemical has been confined to the parking lot.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Separate Shootings Within Hours in Hartford

Two people are injured after two separate shootings within hours in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, a man in his 40s was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT

