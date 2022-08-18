Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, mega-talented player adjusting to Georgia football
ATHENS — Kirby Smart often says he wants his players to be comfortable being uncomfortable, but in the case of Arik Gilbert that only applies on the field. Smart said he has been pleased with Gilbert, a dynamic talent who transferred from LSU but sat out last season while dealing with personal issues.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart indicates Georgia football No. 2 quarterback role could be situational
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck wasn’t ready the last time his number was called, and now he faces a mounting challenge from Brock Vandagriff for the No. 2 job entering the season. Coach Kirby Smart said after Scrimmage Two that “they both will be ready to go”...
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
dawgnation.com
Receiver Kearis Jackson tops Georgia football injury report from Scrimage Two
ATHENS — Georgia captain and senior receiver Kearis Jackson suffered what Coach Kirby Smart said was an ankle or Achilles injury in Scrimmage Two that put him on the sideline. “Kearis had an ankle or Achilles is bothering him, about halfway through the scrimmage,” Smart said on his post-practice...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia high school wins quadruple overtime thriller after tight end's behind the back, no-look pass
Loganville High School in Georgia won their season opener on Friday night with a spectacular trick play, using a behind the back no-look pass thrown by their tight end to set up the winning touchdown over Monroe Area in quadruple overtime. According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the deciding play of the game was "Banana in the tailpipe," a gimmick play usually run just to spruce up the end of practice.
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia running back sidelined with injury, per report
Preseason injuries aren’t anything new. But, add to it the pressure of being defending national champions, and thinning of the position ranks could be a bit of a problem for Georgia. On Saturday, freshman RB Andrew Paul suffered an injury during the second scrimmage, limping off the field to...
Georgia HS Wins 4OT Game on No Look, Over the Back Touchdown
It will be tough for any other high school football plays to top this touchdown pass this season.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gainesville at Marist | Week 1 high school football
It's a new era at Gainesville with Josh Niblett at the helm. Gainesville won 34-23.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
WJCL
Georgia authorities arrest VFW post commander for lying about military veteran status
LAVONIA, Ga. — A Georgia woman, who was the Post Commander of a VFW, has been arrested and charged with forgery, distributing false IDs and misrepresentation of veteran status. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, Georgia. On Aug. 11, the Lavonia Police Department requested...
