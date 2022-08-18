ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WATCH: Georgia high school wins quadruple overtime thriller after tight end's behind the back, no-look pass

Loganville High School in Georgia won their season opener on Friday night with a spectacular trick play, using a behind the back no-look pass thrown by their tight end to set up the winning touchdown over Monroe Area in quadruple overtime. According to a report by the Athens Banner-Herald, the deciding play of the game was "Banana in the tailpipe," a gimmick play usually run just to spruce up the end of practice.
LOGANVILLE, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia running back sidelined with injury, per report

Preseason injuries aren’t anything new. But, add to it the pressure of being defending national champions, and thinning of the position ranks could be a bit of a problem for Georgia. On Saturday, freshman RB Andrew Paul suffered an injury during the second scrimmage, limping off the field to...
ATHENS, GA
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia's Surreal & Enchanting German Village

Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
HELEN, GA
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
SNELLVILLE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

