Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Disgusting behavior from some Browns fans defending Watson
You stay classy Cleveland. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is a serious one. Nearly 30 woman have accused the Browns quarterback with sexual misconduct and 24 filed lawsuits.
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Bill Belichick reflects on Al Davis’s legacy: ‘He’s one of the Mt. Rushmore guys’
"I think we're all indebted to what he's done to help this game," Belichick said. Before the Patriots began solo practice in Las Vegas on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters his thoughts on former Raiders owner Al Davis’s legacy. “It’s tremendous,” Belichick said. “Tremendous man and was...
NFL・
brownsnation.com
3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game
The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
brownsnation.com
3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game
The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster. Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot. Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/20: Brissett Takes Over, Myles Returns, and Exploitive Bosses
I’m particularly bleary-eyed this morning, so please excuse me if I have more than the usual number of typos, misshapen sentences, or stupid comments. This has been a rough day to get enthused about the Newswire. Part of the reason for this is that yesterday’s newswire took me about...
brownsnation.com
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
brownsnation.com
3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season. They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be...
