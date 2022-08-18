ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game

The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster. Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot. Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Players The Browns Will Rely On The Most Without Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns now have a better handle on their quarterback situation for the 2022 NFL season. They will be without Deshaun Watson until Week 13; prior to that, the plan is to proceed with Jacoby Brissett as QB1. With a lot of volatility in the offense, there will be...
CLEVELAND, OH

