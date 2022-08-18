Man found guilty of murder in death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

ATLANTA — Daquan Reed, 24, was found guilty on all eight counts related to the murder of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the verdict Thursday evening.

Officials said days before Christmas 2020, Kennedy was shot while shopping with her family outside Phipps Plaza. She died six days later from her injuries.

“The defendant–– like too many people in society today–– chose to act out his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent young child lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just a few days before Christmas 2020,” Willis said. While nothing we do can undo this murder, we worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Kennedy and her family. We hope that this conviction brings some solace to Kennedy’s family and the community that was so deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”

Reed was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, once count of criminal damage to property in the first degree, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

