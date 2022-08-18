ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Man found guilty of murder in death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGnsW_0hMiRn2y00

ATLANTA — Daquan Reed, 24, was found guilty on all eight counts related to the murder of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the verdict Thursday evening.

Officials said days before Christmas 2020, Kennedy was shot while shopping with her family outside Phipps Plaza. She died six days later from her injuries.

“The defendant–– like too many people in society today–– chose to act out his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent young child lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just a few days before Christmas 2020,” Willis said. While nothing we do can undo this murder, we worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Kennedy and her family. We hope that this conviction brings some solace to Kennedy’s family and the community that was so deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Reed was convicted of murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, once count of criminal damage to property in the first degree, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police, family still searching for man who disappeared a year ago

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Nearly a year later since he disappeared, police still are searching for a Brookhaven man whose family believes he was abducted. Lucky Hawkins, 52, vanished from Brookhaven, Georgia on Aug. 23, 2021. According to his family, his red Ford truck was found abandoned at the Sam’s Club off Interstate 85 and Clairmont Road, with the keys still in the ignition and his cellphone and personal belongings still in the vehicle.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Convicted Felon#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained

ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Witness Placed In Protective Custody After Court Docs Leak

It looks like things aren't working in Young Thug's favor these days. The Atlanta star is currently behind bars as he awaits trial. Yesterday, it was revealed that he was denied bond for the third time. Prior to the bond hearing, court documents leaked that said there was at least...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

18-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have asked for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing since Saturday afternoon. Clayton County police officers responded to the 6000 block of Deans Way in Morrow after reports of a missing person. Upon arrival, officers learned, that Destinee Smith “left the residence around 12 p.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
177K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy