Riceboro, GA

The Countdown Is On: Inside The Sprawling Georgia Estate Where Ben Affleck & J. Lo Will Say 'I Do' As Couple Arrives One Day Before Showtime

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uf6pw_0hMiRmAF00
Engel & Völkers Savannah/youtube; MEGA

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to exchange their vows again during a three-day extravaganza at his estate in Georgia, and Radar can confirm the preparations are well underway with the bride and groom arriving in town.

New photos show the Argo star's sprawling property in all of its glory, including the "Big House," the "Farmhouse," where their second dream wedding will take place, and a larger Oyster House, where some of their star-studded guests are expected to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amRX1_0hMiRmAF00
Engel & Völkers Savannah/youtube

The weekend event is being called an intimate celebration for "friends and family," although pics prove that Lopez and Affleck have gone above and beyond to accommodate their guests.

As of Thursday, large marquees have been set up and trucks ferrying food and infrastructure could be seen on site, according to Daily Mail , which claims sprung wood flooring has been laid, furniture has been shipped in, and ice-machines installed.

Security checkpoints could be seen nearby Affleck's breathtaking estate, which sits on the Hampton Island Preserve in Riceboro, telling attendees to have their IDs ready.

When it comes to the itinerary, it will reportedly kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. The official ceremony will be on Saturday, according to sources, and guests are said to be enjoying "a barbecue and picnic" to close out the weekend on Sunday.

Lopez and Affleck are clearly looking forward to the event, but some of their guests aren't as enthusiastic , RadarOnline.com previously revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cn5Dn_0hMiRmAF00
Engel & Völkers Savannah/youtube

"LA has some of the best hotels and venues in the world," sources told us. "Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck's estate in Riceboro."

The insiders claimed some of Bennifer's guests are loaded with cash, so it would be of little inconvenience for them to afford a private flight over and to stay in a nice hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASohs_0hMiRmAF00
Engel & Völkers Savannah/youtube

"Travel and accommodations are expensive," said a pal. "Of course, everyone wants to party with them , but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don't realize that not everyone lives like them."

Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot on July 16 in Sin City.

Comments / 6

Doe Burtnett
1d ago

How many times do you have to get married? Anybody taking bets on how long their marriage will last???

Reply
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
RICEBORO, GA
RadarOnline

Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury

An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
SAVANNAH, GA
48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
