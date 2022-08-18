Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible. The fog is expected to dissipate after 9 AM EDT this morning.
Comments / 0