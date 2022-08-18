Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September
Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:
Alabama high school football: Live updates, scores from Week Zero in Gadsden area
Welcome to Week Zero of the Alabama high school football 2022 season. The season kicks off for the majority of the teams in the Gadsden area this week. Four games are scheduled for Thursday, including the rivalry game between Spring Garden-Sand Rock, as well as Etowah playing host to Springville in new coach Matt Glover's debut and Coosa Christian playing Geraldine at home. ...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Gus Malzahn Names John Rhys Plumlee UCF’s Starting Quarterback
Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee named UCF’s starting quarterback.
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Lane Kiffin goes in-depth on the impact Luke Knox had on people at Ole Miss
The Ole Miss and Florida International University football families were rocked to learn of the death of Luke Knox, a 22-year-old linebacker entering his senior season, last Wednesday. He was found in his dorm room by friends in “medical distress” before being rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
WAFF
Get the latest on high school football with 48 Blitz
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High School Football is officially back and so is 48 Blitz!. 48 Sports anchors Carl Prather and Georgia Chambers are gearing up for a new season of football and will have all details from the gridiron every Friday night at 10. This year, they’re...
Bill Belichick reflects on Al Davis’s legacy: ‘He’s one of the Mt. Rushmore guys’
"I think we're all indebted to what he's done to help this game," Belichick said. Before the Patriots began solo practice in Las Vegas on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick told reporters his thoughts on former Raiders owner Al Davis’s legacy. “It’s tremendous,” Belichick said. “Tremendous man and was...
